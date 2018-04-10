Sunday’s TV Ratings: Masters Helps CBS Swing to the Top

The Masters helped swing CBS nearly to the top of the TV ratings leaderboard and helped bump numbers for the network’s other shows.

The Masters proved to be a help for CBS’ other Sunday night series, managing to swing the network to second place in the demo and first in viewers, with an average 1.0 rating and an average of 8.3 million viewers.

Kicking off the night, and leading out of the golf tournament, 60 Minutes continued its success. With a 1.5 demo rating and 10.8 million viewers, the newsmagazine was up in both measures from last week, surging 30 percent and 114 percent. However, those numbers could not compete with the show’s ratings following the highly anticipated Stormy Daniels tell-all interview, which boasted 21.3 million viewers and a 4.0 rating, earning the title as the most-watched and highest-rated episode of the season.

Following 60 Minutes, Instinct managed a rebound, drawing 8.2 million viewers and a 0.9 demo rating. Those numbers were up 24 percent and 50 percent week-to-week, according to TV Line. Wrapping up the night for the network, NCIS: Los Angeles boasted 8.1 million viewers and a 0.9 rating, while Madam Secretary garnered 6.3 million pairs of eyes and a 0.6, each ticking up a tenth.

On ABC, American Idol tied CBS’ 60 Minutes demo rating, bringing in a 1.5, though its audience was slightly lower with 7.2 million viewers. While those numbers were down week-to-week, they were up slightly from Monday. Hitting a new series low, Deception boasted 3.7 million viewers and a 0.7 rating.

NBC’s Dateline (4.3 million/0.6) dipped, while Little Big Shots (6.7 million/0.9), Genius Junior (4.5 million/0.7), and Timeless (2.5 million/0.7) were all steady.

Over on Fox, Bob’s Burgers ticked up, earning a 0.8 rating and boasting 1.7 million viewers. The Simpsons (2.1 million/0.9), Brooklyn Nine-Nine (1.7 million/0.8), and Family Guy (1.98 million/0.9) all remained even. The Last Man on Earth was up in both measures, with 1.5 million viewers and a 0.7.

ABC earned he top spot in the demo with an overall 1.1 rating, though they finished in second for viewers, with 5.8 million. CBS nabbed second place in the demo rating, but was first with viewers. Coming in third, NBC and Fox tied in the demo with a 0.7, but NBC was third with average viewers, grabbing 4.5 million. Fox was fourth with 1.7 million.