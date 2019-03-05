‘Suits’ Star Patrick J. Adams Reveals If He Will Return for Final Season of Series

Patrick J. Adams isn’t ruling out a return to Suits in its ninth and final season.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the Good for a Laugh benefit at Largo at the Coronet in Los Angeles on Friday night, Adams opened up about the possibility of his return as Mike Ross in the final season of the popular drama, revealing that he would “love to make it work.”

“We’re trying to figure it out and see if it’s possible. I hope so,” Adams told the outlet. “With schedules and other work that’s coming along, it’s just a scheduling thing, but I’m hoping so. It depends on the story they write. They gotta figure it out, and if they even want me. You’ve gotta ask them.”

Fans of the series will recall that Adams departed Suits at the same time as his on-screen love interest Meghan Markle, who left to begin her life in the British Royal Family. Their storyline had ended with them getting married and Mike accepting a position to run a firm tackling only class action lawsuits in Seattle.

After it was announced in January that the USA Network legal drama would be concluding following Season 9, many began to wonder who, if any of the former cast members, would be reprising roles, with many fans keeping their fingers crossed for a return of Rachel Zane and Mike Ross.

Addressing their potential returns during the network’s Television Critics Association press tour just days after it was revealed Suits would be ending, series creator and executive producer Aaron Korsh admitted that fans shouldn’t be holding out hope to see Rachel.

“We’re not currently pursuing asking Meghan Markle to leave her position with the royal family and join us. I would love it, but I think it’s pretty close to zero,” he said, though he didn’t rule out Adams’ return.

“I had discussed with Patrick [J. Adams], when he left, the possibility of coming back, and we both decided if the time was right, and he was up for it, and he had the time, that we would do it,” he said.

While nothing has yet been confirmed, even if Adams doesn’t reprise his role as Mike Ross, he could still take on a role behind the camera. The actor previously directed the series’ 100th episode, which aired in July 2017, and his former Suits co-star Sarah Rafferty stated her hope that he “comes back to direct…he’s an amazing director.”