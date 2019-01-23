‘Suits’ to End After Season 9, USA Confirms

USA Network is closing the case on Suits, with the network announcing that the series will end after Season 9.

USA announced on Wednesday that the long-running series was renewed for a 10-episode final season, bringing the total number of seasons to nine. The announcement came just ahead of the premiere of the back half of Season 8.

“Though I know it isn’t true, it seems like only yesterday USA Network took a chance on an unestablished writer’s very first hourlong script. These days that’s a common thing, but 47 years ago when I first wrote the Untitled Korsh Project, nobody did it. Nobody except the people at USA and UCP,” creator and executive producer Aaron Korsh said in a statement, according to TV Insider.

“First and foremost I would like to thank Alex Sepiol and Dennis Kim, without whom Suits would never have gotten made. I also cannot thank Bill McGoldrick, Jeff Wachtel, Bonnie Hammer, Chris McCumber, Ted Chervin, Dave Bartis, Gene Klein, Doug Liman, Dawn Olmstead and everyone at the network and studio enough for their dedication and support throughout the years. And to the exceptional writers, cast and crew — thank you for your passion and devotion, without which, Suits would be nothing,” he continued.

“Last but never least, to the fans who have stuck with the Suits family through thick and thin, through can-openers and flashbacks — thank you for always speaking your mind. Without you, I might start to think I’m getting the hang of this writing thing. And once that happens, nobody wins. I look forward to enraging and hopefully sometimes delighting you with the final episodes.”

News of the series’ end comes just after Suits underwent a major cast shake up with departure of its two main stars, Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, who portrayed paralegal-turned-lawyer Rachel Zane; and Patrick J. Adams, who played the show’s protagonist Mike Ross.

The duo left the series at the end of Season 7, but rumors recently swirled that they would be making a brief return in a future episode, as USA Network’s parent company, NBC Universal, was ready to write a multimillion dollar check to a charity of Markle’s choosing should she agree to a 2-minute cameo.

While Suits is nearing its end, it will live on in spinoff series Pearson, which is set in Chicago and centered on Gina Torres’ Jessica Pearson. It is expected to premiere later this year.

Suits returns for the back half of season 8 tonight at 10 p.m. ET on USA.