‘Stumptown’ Not on Tonight, ABC Airing Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Special Instead

Stumptown fans may be unhappy to hear that the ABC dramedy will not be airing a new episode tonight, as the network will be broadcasting a Meghan Markle and Prince Harry special instead. The special, titled Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, aired in the U.K, over the weekend and will now be seen but U.S. audiences. Journalist Tom Bradby was with the couple on their African tour and also interviews the two of them for the documentary special. He recently appeared on Good Morning America to share a little about what he saw, heard and experienced.

“I knew that everything wasn’t entirely rosy behind the scenes, that’s true. But all the same, I had intended to turn up, probably doing a more conventional journalistic job,” Bradby said, referencing the style he uses as his approach to a typical interview. “The reality I found was a couple that seemed just a bit bruised and vulnerable.”

Bradby shared that he and Prince Harry have come to know one another very well over the years, but then again noted, “I knew that things weren’t entirely brilliant behind the scenes. It built as the tour went on really.”

Before going in front of a camera with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Bradby revealed that he spoke with them numerous times in private conversations.

“After those I said, ‘Listen, let’s go out and tell the truth as you see it and whatever happens, happens,’” he revealed, then going on to say, “I will say one thing about Harry, he’s always been one of those people if you ask him an honest question in private or in public, he will tend to give you an honest answer for better or for worse.”

In addition to being a window into the couple’s recent adventure, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey also gives viewers an opportunity to see how Markle is handling the pressures of Royal life.

“I would say, any woman, especially when they’re pregnant, you’re really vulnerable, and so that was made really challenging, and then when you have a newborn, you know — and especially as a woman, it’s a lot,” she says in the special.

“So you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed, I guess also thank you for asking, because not many people have asked if I’m OK, but it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes,” Markle adds, confirming to Bradby that she is very much “struggling” with a lot of aspects of her new life.

Harry & Meghan: An African Journey airs Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.