‘Stranger Things’ Star David Harbour’s Instagram Updates Possibly Confirm His Character Hopper’s Fate

Stranger Things star David Harbour‘s Instagram updates might possibly confirm the fate of his beloved character, Jim Hopper. According to a report from ComicBook.com, Harbour has been updating his profile photo to feature some random numbers. A little bit of sleuthing revealed that Harbour may be putting up the digits in Murray Bauman’s (Brett Gelman) phone number, 618-625-8313.

When calling the number, fans hear a lengthy message that states, “Hi, you have reached the residence of Murray Bauman. Mom, if this is you, please hang up and call me between the hours of 5 and 6 p.m. as previously discussed, okay?”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Warning: Stranger Things Season 3 Spoilers Below

The message goes on to say, “If this is Joyce (Winona Ryder), Joyce, thank you for calling, I have been trying to reach ya. I have an update. It’s about, well, its probably best if we speak in person. It’s not good or bad, but it’s something.”

“If this is anyone but my mother or Joyce, well, you think you’re real clever, getting my number, don’t ya? Well, here’s some breaking news for you: You’re not clever. You’re not special,” the message also states. “You are just simply one of the many, many nimwits to have called here, and the closest you will ever get to me is this prerecorded message so at the beep, do me a favor and hang up and never call here again. You are a parasite! Thank you and good day.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Harbour (@dkharbour) on Jun 29, 2019 at 12:37pm PDT

At the end of Season 3, it was strongly implied that Hopper had died in an explosion inside of a secret Russian military base located underneath the StarCourt mall in Hawkins.

However, a post credits scene heard a Russian prison guard referring to an unknown prisoner as “the American,” and it is now speculated that this may be Hopper. Murray’s message may mean that he has discovered some info about what happened when he, Joyce, and Hopper where in the base that suggests Hopper is alive. However at this time, all fans can do is speculate.

It was also previously reported that Harbour is contracted to appear on the show for at least one more season. It is also rumored that the next season, which would be the show’s fourth, will possibly also be its last. Again, though, that does not appear to have been confirmed by Netflix at this time.