Michael Myers Makes a Cameo in this ‘Stranger Things’ Clip

Earlier this week, Stranger Things fans were treated to a surprise mobile game inspired by the series, giving players an opportunity to attempt to save Hawkins, IN from an otherworldly threat. For those skilled gamers who managed to defeat the game, they were rewarded with a clip from the series featuring a surprise appearance by Michael Myers, which you can see below.

In the new season, it’s 1984 and the citizens of Hawkins, Indiana are still reeling from the horrors of the Demogorgon and the secrets of Hawkins Lab. Will Byers has been rescued from the Upside Down but a bigger, sinister entity still threatens those who survived.

Videos by PopCulture.com

After the first season of the series debuted almost out of nowhere on Netflix last summer, Stranger Things went on to become one of the most talked-about shows of the year. More than just being a popular form of binge-worthy entertainment, critics also took note of how much the series accomplished, intertwining themes of horror, sci-fi and adolescent adventure.

The cast, which features a slew of young talent, even won the Screen Actors Guild award for Best TV Ensemble in a Drama Series.

Fans of horror and sci-fi had even more reason to be delighted by the show, which featured many references to popular genre films, in addition to the overall tone honoring the likes of Stephen Spielberg and Stephen King.

“We’re big movie nerds — that’s what we wanted to do,” said Matt Duffer, describing the influences of the show he created with his brother Ross.

“We started to get into television as it became more cinematic,” he added, Variety reports.

The brothers shared that they asked themselves, “what would be the ultimate long movie — Spielberg directing a big, fat Stephen King book. That was the dream, that was the ambition,” Ross said.

The second season of Stranger Things comes to Netflix on October 27.