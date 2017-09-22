‘Stranger Things’ Does Its Best ‘Evil Dead’ With Homage Poster

The Stranger Things wave of throwback posters keeps delivering us delightful homages, with this week’s installment being a tribute to Sam Raimi’s The Evil Dead.

The first season of the Netflix series combined elements of horror and sci-fi to tell the story of a young boy who mysteriously vanished while biking home one night. Coinciding with the kid’s disappearance is the discovery of a young girl with a shaved head (Millie Bobbie Brown) who possesses bizarre telekinetic powers. It became clear that the only way to find the missing boy was with the help of this young girl, who referred to herself as “Eleven,” based on a number tattooed into her skin.

In The Evil Dead, a group of college coeds head to a cabin in the remote Michigan wilderness. While there, they discover a mysterious book and tape recorder which, when played, accidentally unearths an ancient evil from the forest. This presence descends upon the cabin and turns a leisurely vacation into a Hell on earth for the coeds.

Narratively, there’s quite little that the two stories have in common, but one of the strengths of the Netflix series is the way it embraced not just the authentic look of the ’80s, but a similar stylistic tone.

Previously, Stranger Things posters have been released that were tributes to Firestarter, A Nightmare on Elm Street, The Running Man, and Alien.

At one point in the series, the original Evil Dead poster can be seen hanging in a bedroom, showing that not only the filmmakers behind the series but also the characters within the story are fans of the film.

“We’re big movie nerds — that’s what we wanted to do,” said Matt Duffer, describing the influences of the show he created with his brother Ross.

“We started to get into television as it became more cinematic,” he added, Variety reports.

The brothers shared that they asked themselves, “what would be the ultimate long movie — Spielberg directing a big, fat Stephen King book. That was the dream, that was the ambition,” Ross said.

The second season of Stranger Things comes to Netflix on October 27.