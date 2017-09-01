‘Stranger Things’ Creators Have One Demand About Watching Season 2

Movie directors typically design the look and sound of their movies to be enjoyed in a theater, as big and loud as possible. In recent years, TV series have become more cinematic than ever, but as they’re designed to be shown on commercial televisions, the creative forces behind series don’t get to design their shows to be enjoyed the same way as a film. Regardless, the Duffer brothers, creators of Stranger Things, do make this one demand before watching their series to enjoy it to its full potential.

When speaking with Vulture, Matt Duffer implored readers to go into their TV settings and “turn off anything that says ‘motion.’ ” When explaining the experience of seeing his show when someone has these settings turned on, Duffer shares, “When you see it in someone’s home, it looks like it was shot on an iPhone.”

For those unfamiliar with the new effect, TVs released in the last few years have an incredibly high refresh rate on their images, resulting in the TV itself being able to discern what the next image will look like. This anticipation allows the TV to attempt to correct the image, allowing for a scene with a lot of motion to be corrected so that all of the image’s details remain in focus. The effect is most helpful for sporting events, but doesn’t translate well for cinematic TV shows.

“Us and everyone in Hollywood puts so much time and effort and money into getting things to look just right,” Duffer said.

It isn’t just the home viewing audience that doesn’t realize these settings are activated.

“We were just at Comic-Con, and we walk on the main floor and the settings on every single TV is wrong. I was like, ‘Didn’t a bunch of nerds put this together? What is wrong with them?’ ” Ross Duffer said.

While making The Hobbit trilogy, Peter Jackson used a similar process as the TV settings, filming the movies at 48 frames per second instead of the traditional 24. While the sweeping shots of New Zealand were captured in crisp detail, one of the biggest complaints from audiences was how the footage didn’t look “real,” as compared to footage shot in 24 fps.

Stranger Things Season 2 will debut on Netflix on October 27, just make sure to correct your TV’s settings before enjoying.