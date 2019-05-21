‘Straight Outta Compton’ Actor Jason Mitchell’s Misconduct Allegations Revealed

Details of the misconduct allegations Straight Outta Compton actor Jason Mitchell faces have surfaced, after the actor was dropped from Showtime‘s The Chi and Netflix‘s upcoming movie Desperados.

A source close to The Chi told The Hollywood Reporter that The Chi actress Tiffany Boone was among “several actresses” who had issues with Mitchell. She complained about alleged sexual harassment and felt so unsafe that she called her fiance, actor Marque Richardson, to visit the set when filming scenes with Mitchell. Boone did not comment on the allegations.

Boone later told producers at Fox 21, which produces The Chi, that she no longer wanted to work with Mitchell. At first, the studio kept him on while Boone was allowed to work on other projects. Other actresses said they had problems with Mitchell, but it is not clear why the studio finally chose to drop Mitchell Monday.

As for Desperados, filming on the Mexico-set project had not started when that projection fired Mitchell and cast Lamorne Morris (New Girl) in his role. A source close to that project told THR that producers received “specific information which was investigated immediately and thoroughly and dealt with as quickly as possible.”

Netflix and Lionsgate’s Good Universe declined to comment on the issue. Sources said Desperados co-stars Nasim Pedrad, Robbie Amell and Anna Camp complained about Mitchell.

THR reports that Mitchell’s talent agency, UTA, already dropped him “several weeks ago,” but did not comment. A source close to that situation said UTA “made a very quick decision” to drop him after it also received allegations of misconduct.

The 32-year-old Mitchell earned a breakout role when he played rapper Eazy-E in the 2015 N.W.A biopic Straight Outta Compton. He also appeared in the acclaimed Mudbound for Netflix and Kathryn Bigelow’s Detroit.

Mitchell’s other credits include The Mustang and Kong: Skull Island.

On The Chi, Mitchell starred as one of the main characters, Brandon, a young man who tries to lead a better life in Chicago after his younger brother is shot and killed. The second season debuted in April, and the remaining episodes featuring Mitchell will continue to air through June 16.

The Chi was created by Lena Waithe, who has not commented on Mitchell’s firing. The series earned three nominations at the 2019 Image Awards, including one for Mitchell. It was also nominated for Outstanding Drama Series at the NAACP Image Awards. Other actors on the show include Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Jacob Latimore, Alex R. Hibbert, Yolanda Ross, Michael Epps, Shamon Brown Jr., Barton Fitzpatrick and Armando Riesco.

New episodes of The Chi air Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on Showtime.

Photo credit: Parrish Lewis/SHOWTIME