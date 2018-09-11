Stevie Nicks Breaks Social Media Silence With ‘American Horror Story: Apocalypse’ Behind-the-Scenes Photo

Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks has made her Instagram return, giving fans a first look at her American Horror Story: Apocalypse character.

On Tuesday, the rock ‘n’ roll queen made her first Instagram post since 2015, sharing a fitting photo of herself just after an AHS shoot.

“3am selfie after shooting @ahsfx,” Nicks captioned the photo, which was followed by a post on Twitter promising that Nicks would be sharing more behind-the-scenes photos for the upcoming eighth season of the FX series.

Nicks portrayed herself in two episodes of Coven, “The Magical Delights of Stevie Nicks” and “The Seven Wonders,” and soon became dubbed the White Witch on the series. She was crucial to Lily Rabe’s Misty Day, whose ability to resurrect the dead forced her into hiding in the swamps of Louisiana, where she spent her days listening to Stevie Nicks. During her cameo on the series, Nicks performed her 1987 Fleetwood Mac song “Seven Wonders,” the song’s title also the name of the abilities demonstrated by the Supreme during her ascension.

Nicks will be returning to the series with the rest of the coven at Miss Robichaux’s Academy for Exceptional Young Ladies, including Frances Conroy, Sarah Paulson, Emma Roberts, Lily Rabe, Gabourney Sidibe, and Taissa Farmiga, whose returns were teased earlier this month in an on-set group photo.

While it is not known how the group of witches will play into the upcoming Murder House/Coven crossover season, it is believed that they will play a crucial role in the fight against the Anti-Christ Michael Langdon, who was born in season 1. Michael had been promised to “usher in the end of the world” and will likely be the cause of the “cataclysmic event” that starts out the season.

Apocalypse, which has been teased in several short clips, will also see the return of several more past characters. Along with taking on the role of their Coven characters, both Farmiga and Paulson will be reprising their season 1 roles of Violet Harmon and Billie Dean Howard. Peter Evans, who is said to be playing a “comedic” hairdresser, will also return as long-time Murder House ghost Tate Langdon, alongside his on-screen mother, Constance Langdon, portrayed by Jessica Lange. Season 8 will also see the returns of Connie Britton and Dylan McDermott, who portrayed Violet’s parents, Vivien and Ben Harmon.

The eighth installment of AHS premieres Wednesday, Sept. 12 on FX.