Steven Ogg Discusses Westworld Season 2 Plans

Actor Steven Ogg made quite the impression on The Walking Dead this season, but he’s also part of HBO‘s immensely successful Westworld, and Ogg sat down with ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis to talk about the plans for season 2.

Ogg plays the villainous Rebus on the show, but since we last saw him there he has also been promoted to a series regular on The Walking Dead. Davis asked him if he could still work on Westworld with the new schedule.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Yes, we made sure that was a possibility. I mean, I don’t know at this point with Westworld how much there’s going to be, but I believe, there’s a lot of talk about a lot of things happening, so we have to just wait and see, but Rebus is not dead in Westworld though.”

Rebus has had confrontations with much of the Westworld cast at this point, and even though he was seemingly put on ice, it’s encouraging to know he’ll be coming back for another round. It just wouldn’t be the same without him.

Evan Rachel Wood is one of the many people who encountered Rebus in season 1, and she is also looking forward to what season 2 of Westworld holds.

“I’m really curious to see the unleashed version of her that we caught a glimpse of at the very end of the finale,” Wood said. “Those final seconds, I think we were seeing a completely different side to her, completely different programming and completely off of her leash, so I don’t think she will be the same person; she’ll be an evolved version.”

You can find the Westworld synopsis below.

Westworld isn’t your typical amusement park. Intended for rich vacationers, the futuristic park allows its visitors to live out their most primal fantasies with the robotic “hosts.” However, the robotic hosts have evolved an artificial consciousness that is similar to, yet diverges from, human consciousness. No matter how illicit the fantasy may be, there are no consequences for the park’s guests, allowing for any wish to be indulged; but there is a price to be paid.

Westworld stars Evan Rachel Wood (Dolores Abernathy), Thandie Newton (Maeve Millay), James Marsden (Teddy Flood), Jeffrey Wright (Bernard Lowe), Ed Harris (Man In Black), Louis Herthum (Peter Abernathy), Anthony Hopkins (Dr. Robert Ford), Luke Hemsworth (Ashley Stubbs), Sidse Babett Knudsen (Theresa Cullen), Angela Sarafyan (Clementine Pennyfeather), Jimmi Simpson (William), Shannon Woodward (Elsie Hughes), Ben Barnes (Logan), Steven Ogg (Rebus), Talulah Riley (Angela), Ingrid Bolso Berdal (Armistice), and Rodrigo Santoro (Hector Escaton).

Westworld season 2 returns in 2018.

UP NEXT: How Westworld Is Avoiding Production Delays For Season 2