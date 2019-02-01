Stephen King Weighs in on ‘The Stand’ TV Show

Horror author Stephen King has officially weighed in on the news that CBS All Access will produce a new TV show adaptation of his novel The Stand.

The series will be executive produced by Josh Boone — who is most well-known for directing the film The Fault in Our Stars — and will consist of 10 episodes.

Taking to Twitter, King said, “CBS All Access is going to do a new miniseries — and a new vision — of THE STAND. I’m really happy that Josh Boone (The Fault in Our Stars) is involved, along with a boatload of other talented people.”

In addition to his tweet, King also provided a statement that was released with the news of the new Stand mini-series.

“I’m excited and so very pleased that The Stand is going to have a new life on this exciting new platform,” King said. “The people involved are men and women who know exactly what they’re doing; the scripts are dynamite. The result bids to be something memorable and thrilling. I believe it will take viewers away to a world they hope will never happen.”

Additionally, Boone also commented on the upcoming series, praising the source material and revealing that he has been a long-time fan of the story.

“I read The Stand under my bed when I was 12 and my Baptist parents burned it in our fireplace upon discovery,” he shared with CBS. “Incensed, I stole my Dad’s Fed-Ex account number and mailed King a letter professing my love for his work. Several weeks later, I came home to find a box had arrived from Maine and inside were several books, each inscribed with a beautiful note from God himself, who encouraged me in my writing and thanked me for being a fan.”

At this time, there does not appear to be an announced premiere date for the series.