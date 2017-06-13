Stephen King Reveals His Thoughts On ‘The Mist’ TV Series

Stephen King can be very particular about the way Hollywood adapts his books into TV and film, so there was no telling how the author would react to the Spike’s new iteration of his beloved novella, The Mist.

However, much to the surprise of many fans, King seems to be pretty excited about the upcoming adaptation.

With the premiere of the series less than 10 days away King took to Twitter to tell his fans that they should tune in to to watch The Mist. He revealed that they should mark the date on the calendar, and that the new series is “really good.”

THE MIST TV series premieres on Spike, June 22nd. You might want to mark it on your calendar. It’s really good. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 13, 2017

While some of this tweet seemed more like a PSA about the show, it’s still a positive endorsement. Since The Mist will air on Spike, and not a more well-known network like FX or AMC, it needs a little bit of help. This comment from the author will definitely go a long way towards getting audiences to tune in.

The endorsement is definitely a positive sign for Stephen King fans. If you recall, he doesn’t always like adaptations that veer too far from the source material. The Mist certainly does that, as it introduces new characters and new settings to the original story.

King famously voiced his dislike for the 1980 film The Shining, from Stanley Kubrick. While the movie was celebrated by almost everyone, King didn’t believe it was true to his source material.

Even though it’s different, The Mist has Stephen King‘s stamp of approval. Be sure to tune in to the series premiere on June 22 on Spike.

