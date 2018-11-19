Stephen King Series ‘Mr. Mercedes’ Renewed for Season 3 by AT&T’s Audience Network

The Stephen King series Mr. Mercedes has officially been renewed for Season 3 by AT&T’s Audience Network.

According to the show’s production company, Sonar Entertainment, the new season of the series will feature “10 1-hour episodes” that will go into production in early 2019.

The season will be shot in Charleston, South Carolina, and will debut sometime in next fall or winter.

Regarding the renewal, series producer David E. Kelley said, “Stephen King breaking story, Brendan Gleeson heading the cast, Jack Bender leading the charge…I’m excited.”

“I am extremely proud of our show,” Bender added, “and I couldn’t be more excited to continue unraveling this story with Stephen King, David E. Kelley and our superlative cast led by Brendan Gleeson.”

Daniel York, AT&T‘s senior executive vice president and chief content officer, also spoke about the series, stating, “Mr. Mercedes has resonated with such a wide audience, so we’re thrilled to bring it back for a third season for our customers. David E. Kelley, Jack Bender and Sonar have crafted a series that honors the original work by Stephen King, and we can’t wait to see where they take the show in a ‘post-Mr. Mercedes world.’ “

Mr. Mercedes stars Brendan Gleeson as retired detective Bill Hodges. The former detective finds himself haunted by the “Mr. Mercedes” case, when an unidentified person drive a Mercedes through a job-fair crowd and killed 16 people.

King previously spoke about the series during a 2017 interview with Variety, saying that he did think Gleeson was the right man for the role before he was cast.

“He looks exactly the way I had imagined Hodges would look. The only thing I asked was to make sure he keeps his Irish accent, but put in a line or two about why he has it,” King explained. “My suggestion was he emigrated when he was 17 and found the accent helped him get girls and held onto it. It’s great because it gives him a chance to concentrate on the part and not worry about the accent.”

He also shared his thoughts on the way the show has adapted his story, saying that “it isn’t a one-to-one translation, it’s pretty close.”

“There’s a part in the book when they discover who the Mercedes Killer is and Beaty goes to a motel room to shave his head,” he continued. “When you see it, I think its episode 8 or 9, what they thought of in place of the motel room is absolutely genius.”

AT&T subscribers can stream the first two seasons of Mr. Mercedes online now.