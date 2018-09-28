‘Station 19’ Season 2 Teaser Trailer Reveals a ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Cameo as Cliffhanger Conclusion Plays Out

In the wake of a deadly skyscraper fire, Station 19‘s second season will see characters headed to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

A new teaser trailer for the upcoming sophomore run of the popular ABC series is promising a heartbreaking season premiere that will see a number of Grey’s Anatomy characters making an appearance.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The firefighter spinoff series will pick up directly were its debut season left off, with several of the characters still stuck in the inferno while those who have made it out are transported to Grey Sloan Memorial, where a number of familiar faces are waiting. Among the Grey’s cameos that trailer promises are that of Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson), Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo); Andrew DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti); and Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary).



Sterling Sulieman, who portrays Grant, recently opened up about the premiere episode, titled “No Recovery,” promising that fans have a lot to look forward to.

“They are going to pick up right where they left off… and I come to see him (Travis) at the hospital,” Sulieman told PopCulture.com earlier this month. “Things are definitely dire and it’ll be a crossover episode but I think there’s a lot for people to look forward to.”

One of those things fans can look forward to, or dread, on both Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy is trouble in Ben and Bailey’s relationship.

“It’s hard being married to somebody who runs into fires. It was a lot easier when you step into an OR and the only person who might die today is the person on the table. That whole thing is going to find a new level this season,” Jason Goerge told Entertainment Tonight. “I’m a Navy brat, so I have a special place in my heart for anybody who’s in the family [who] runs into danger for somebody they’ll never meet, be it military, be it first responders. For me, that’s a special spot. It’s hard for the family. And I love that our show gets the chance to put that out there and see what it’s really like and follow it all the way through.”

George added that “without question” his character’s familial relationships will be tested in season two.

Fans will have to wait to see what’s in store of Ben and Bailey’s relationship, as well as if any of the firefighters don’t make it out of the inferno alive, until Station 19 returns with its second season on Thursday, Oct. 4 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.