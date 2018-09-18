‘Station 19’ Season 2 Premiere Will Include ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Crossover

Station 19‘s season two premiere will pick up right where it left off in the aftermath of the deadly skyscraper fire, bringing the injured firefighters into Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

The episode, titled “No Recovery,” will involve the first crossover between Grey’s Anatomy and the firefighter spinoff series, as the lives of those hurt by the fire — as well as Miguel Sandoval’s Pruitt who took a turn for the worse in his cancer battle — hang in the balance.

The events of the fire, which left Travis Montgomery (Jay Hayden) fighting for his life will bring back his love interest Grant (Sterling Sulieman) right in the middle of the crossover premiere episode.

“They are going to pick up right where they left off… and I come to see him (Travis) at the hospital,” Sulieman told PopCulture.com exclusively in a phone interview on Sept. 11. “Things are definitely dire and it’ll be a crossover episode but I think there’s a lot for people to look forward to.”

As Travis fights to survive the deadly injury he sustained during the skyscraper fire, Pruitt will also see his health deteriorate during the episode, which will bring some of the doctors from Grey Sloan, including Chandra Wilson’s Miranda Bailey, into the firefighter-set world.

According to TVLine, the second season of the series will bring in crossovers from Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary), Andrew DeLuca (Giacomo Giannioti) and Bailer, with many others also expected to appear throughout the season.

“Our characters will bleed into Grey’s Anatomy on any given episode,” Station 19 star Jason George told the outlet. “And the Grey’s Anatomy characters will bleed into our show on any given episode.”

Since before Station 19 premiered, the story was born out of the Grey’s Anatomy world.

George’s Ben Warren opted to leave his job as a surgical resident to become a firefighter in the middle of season 14, which was the initial connection to Station 19. The firefighter drama series’ lead character, Andy Herrera (Jaina Lee Ortiz), was later introduced in a special episode of Grey’s before the shows had their first crossover moment in the Station 19 series premiere, featuring Bailey and Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo).

Series creator Stacy McKee further teased the crossover aspect of the two ABC dramas back in June, saying that “now we’ve met the characters… we can dig even deeper. We’ve barely scratched the surface.”

At the time, George added, “I feel like we’ve barely scratched the surface of Grey’s work interacting with the Station 19 world and vice versa — that’s just getting started.”

With a new season also comes new conflict, as the season premiere synopsis teases that “a seasoned firefighter with a mysterious past arrives at Station 19, leaving everyone to wonder what the future holds.”

Could this new firefighter be the new captain, or did it end up going to either Andy Herrera or Jack Gibson (Grey Damon)? Find out when Station 19 returns for its second season Thursday, Oct. 4 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.