‘Station 19’ Follows ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Crossover With Cliffhanger That Possibly Kills Fan-Favorite Character

While last week’s crossover with Grey’s Anatomy was very well-hyped, the most recent episode of Station 19 may have included a plot twist no one saw coming. Tonight’s installment ended on a cliffhanger, and as Us Weekly noted, the whole thing could mean curtains for one fan-favorite character.

Spoilers for the most recent episode of Station 19 below.

Videos by PopCulture.com

During the episode, Ryan (Alberto Frezza) returns to Seattle and ends up involved in an emergency situation and was left to babysit to young kids with Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz). After a personal, surprisingly laid-back conversation between the two, one of the kids wanders in with a gun before shooting Ryan in the chest as he lunged forward to retrieve the firearm.

While Andy pleads with Ryan to stay with her as he bleeds out on the floor, the episode ended with the sound of a flat line, following by a message from Miguel Sandoval, who plays Pruitt.

“Consider this: 4.6 million children in the United States live in a household with at least one loaded unsecured gun. If you have a gun at home, store it, unload it, locked and separate from ammunition,” the actor said. “No matter what, make sure you always ask about how guns are stored in other homes. You could save a life.”

The clip also included a link to EndFamilyFire.org.

Last week, the drama had a crossover special with the long-running Grey’s Anatomy, which made no secret before it aired that it would lead with the unexpected death of another beloved character. Still, things ended on a sentimental note, as a proposal between Owen and Teddy in the closing minutes left fans a little weepy-eyed.

Prior to the crossover’s airing, Jason George, who plays Ben, told Entertainment Weekly that his character will be taking on a leadership role, which could factor into what happens to his character the remainder of the season.

“Ben’s hit a spot now where he is, at any moment in time, kind of the guy who knows what he’s doing,” George explained. “If he’s not in charge officially, he’s capable of being in charge and will push the guy in charge. So in the bar, he definitely takes on a bit of that role, especially with some of the interns where he’s barking orders at folks to get stuff done and they leap into action. But Ben is at that crossroads between firefighter and a doctor where he can bark orders at everybody.”

New episodes of Station 19 air on Thursdays on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.