State of the Union 2019: ‘NCIS,’ ‘This Is Us’ and More Not on Tonight

Tuesday’s broadcast of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address lead to some drastic lineup changes in broadcast network’s primetime schedule.

The broadcast, beginning at 9 p.m. ET and airing in on most broadcast and news stations, will feature the president addressing Congress one week after the speech was delayed due to the record-breaking federal government shutdown. The telecast will also feature a Democratic response to the President’s speech as part of some networks’ coverage.

Ahead of the telecast, CBS will be handing the 7 p.m. timeslot, typically occupied by beloved crime procedural NCIS to a rerun of the series premiere of new competition series, The World’s Best. The network will also skip airing FBI and NCIS: New Orleans.

Featuring RuPaul Charles, Faith Hill, Drew Barrymore and James Corden, the show premiered after Super Bowl LIII to more than 22 million viewers. The encore presentation will come one day from its Wednesday night premiere, airing a two-hour episode starting at 8 p.m., followed by the Season 14 finale of Criminal Minds.

On ABC, the State of the Union pushed back new episodes of comedy series Black-ish, Splitting Up Together and crime procedural The Rookie starring Nathan Fillion. The network, however, will be airing new episodes at 8 p.m., starting with the new timeslot premiere of American Housewife taking over The Conners‘ timeslot after its Season 1 finale — and a new episode of freshman comedy series The Kids Are Alright.

Fox will be reliving uncovering The Unicorn’s identity on a rerun episode of The Masked Singer at 8 p.m. Tuesday before the speech. The series will air a new episode in its regular Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET hour on Fox. Lethal Weapon and The Gifted will not air new episodes on the network.

On NBC, the president’s address will be preceded by a new episode of Ellen’s Game of Games. The delayed date of the address led the delay of a new episode of This Is Us, and freshman medical drama New Amsterdam. The delay will make This Is Us‘ season finale come a week later than expected, ending Season 3 the first week of April.

The delay will also have New Amsterdam ending its first-season run a week later on March 12, moving the premiere of midseason drama series The Village to March 19 at 10 p.m. ET.

The State of the Union will not affect programming on The CW, which will be airing new episodes of The Flash at 8 p.m. ET and Roswell, New Mexico at 9 p.m. ET as typically scheduled.