9 Stars Who Have Admitted to Hating Their On-Screen Characters

Movies and TV shows are full of endearing and likable characters, but the stars playing them are not always fans of the roles.

For instance, Marlon Brando was notorious for disliking his A Streetcar Named Desire character Stanley Kowalski.

“Kowalski was always right, and never afraid,” he said of the character, according to the book Great Directors at Work. “He never wondered, he never doubted. His ego was very secure. And he had the kind of brutal aggressiveness that I hate. I’m afraid of it. I detest the character.”

Penn Badgley

TV Series: You

Character: Joe Goldberg

You has been a massive success for Netflix, with much of the fascination being over Penn Badgley’s Joe Goldberg, a bookstore manager/creepy stalker.

While many are in love with the character, Badgley has been vocal about how the role is not meant to be liked, saying in a Today appearance, “He’s a pretty reprehensible guy. You start to discover his true motives pretty early on — eight minutes into the show. And he’s a guy who’s capable of stalking, he’s a guy who’s capable of murder, he’s a guy who’s capable of a lot of manipulation and abuse.”

Robert Pattinson

Film: The Twilight Saga

Character: Edward Cullen

The Twilight films have earned more than $3 billion worldwide, which serves as evidence of how much audiences love a good vampire/werewolf/human love triangle.

Franchise star Robert Pattinson is not one of them, however, once telling Empire, “He’s the most ridiculous person who’s so amazing at everything. I think a lot of actors tried to play that aspect. I just couldn’t do that. And the more I read the script, the more I hated this guy, so that’s how I played him, as a manic-depressive who hates himself. Plus, he’s a 108-year-old virgin, so he’s obviously got some issues there.”

Blake Lively

TV Series: Gossip Girl

Character: Serena Van DerWoodsen

The CW has had a number of popular shows, but Gossip Girl certainly falls in the top tier of most liked dramas on the network.

Interestingly, Gossip Girl star Blake Lively was not a big fan of her character Serena Van DerWoodsen, as the actress told Allure in 2015, “People loved it, but it always felt a little personally compromising — you want to be putting a better message out there. The lines become blurred.”

“I would not be proud to be the person who gave someone the cocaine that made them overdose and then shot someone and slept with someone else’s boyfriend,” she added.

Andrew Lincoln

Film: Love Actually

Character: Mark

Andrew Lincoln is most well-known for playing Rick Grimes on AMC’s The Walking Dead, but before that he starred in one of the greatest modern romantic comedy’s of all-time… Love, Actually.

Lincoln does not think fondly of his character Mark, however, confessing to EW, “In one of the most romantic movies of all time, I got to play the only guy who doesn’t get the girl. The story is set up like a prism looking at all the different qualities of love. Mine was unrequited. So I got to be this weird stalker guy.”

Allison Williams

TV Series: Girls

Character: Marnie Michaels (above, second from left)

Girls had quite a few characters that were so realistic they were tough to like whole-heartedly, and even the stars felt that way about the roles.

Series co-star Allison Williams was very honest about how she thought of her character, admitting to Buzzfeed, “Marnie would drive me crazy if we were friends in real life.”

Jamie Dornan

Film: Fifty Shades Of Grey trilogy

Character: Christian Grey

Much like Marlon Brando before him, Jamie Dornan has been very candid about not liking his character from his most famous role.

While speaking to GQ Australia during a press tour for Fifty Shades Darker, Dornan said, “[He’s] not the sort of bloke I’d get along with. All my mates are easygoing and quick to laugh — I wouldn’t imagine myself sat in a pub with him. I don’t think he would be my type, when it comes to choosing mates.”

Katherine Heigl

Film: Knocked Up

Character: Alison Scott

Knocked Up was a surprise hit film that resonated with viewers and set the pace for star Seth Rogen and writer/director Judd Apatow to go on to super-stardom.

The film’s female lead, Katherine Heigl, was not a fan of the film or her character, however, as she viciously attacked the movie in a 2008 Vanity Fair interview, saying, “It was a little sexist. It paints the women as shrews, as humorless and uptight, and it paints the men as lovable, goofy, fun-loving guys. It exaggerated the characters, and I had a hard time with it, on some days. I’m playing such a bitch; why is she being such a killjoy? Why is this how you’re portraying women?”

Years later, she walked those comments back, telling Howard Stern of her previous assessment, “It was dumb. I liked the movie a lot. I just didn’t like me. She was kind of like, she was so judgmental and kind of uptight and controlling and all these things and I really went with it while we were doing it, and a lot of it, [writer-director Judd Apatow] allows everyone to be very free and improvise and whatever and afterwards, I was like, ‘Why is that where I went with this? What an a–hole she is!’ “

Sean Connery

Film: 007 franchise

Character: James Bond

The James Bond franchise is one of the most successful film franchises of all-time, with a total of seven different actors playing the role over the course of that past six decades.

One of the most famous ones, Sean Connery, was not a fan of Bond, as he once was quoted as saying, “I have always hated that damned James Bond. I’d like to kill him.”

In a separate interview, he said that he was “fed up to here with the whole Bond bit,” and added, “This Bond image is a problem in a way and a bit of a bore, but one has just got to live with it.”