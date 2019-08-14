‘St. Elmo’s Fire’ Series Remake Coming to NBC

NBC is going back to the archives to find its next hit television show! According to The Hollywood Reporter, NBC is looking at remaking the ’80s classic film, St. Elmo’s Fire. The series will be written by Josh Berman, who most notably created Lifetime’s Drop Dead Diva. Chris King will also serve as an executive producer.

The proposal also calls for hour-long episodes, as well. The original movie, which was directed by Joel Schumacher and produced by Lauren Shuler Donner, had a running time of 110 minutes. The production operated on a $10 million budget and came out with $37.8 million in the box office.

The proposed series will have a similar premise to the movie but with a modern twist. The plot revolves around a group of friends who go through various life events, struggles and commitments.

The movie focused on a group of 20-somethings fresh out of Georgetown with each one still clinging onto their college ways.

The original cast featured a who’s who of ’80s icons. The movie starred Emilio Estevez, Rob Lowe, Demi Moore, Judd Nelson, Andrew McCarthy and Mare Winningham. The core of this group appeared in a handful of other teen and coming-of-age movies during the decade. The group eventually was labeled as “The Brat Pack.” Others in the ensemble included Molly Ringwald and Anthony Michael Hall.

The film currently garners a 44 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 6.4 out of 10 stars on IMDb.The movie also launched the well-known song, “Man in Motion” by John Part. The song rose to No. 1 on the U.S. Bilboard Hot 100 chart on Sept. 7, 1985 where it would remain for two weeks.

St. Elmo’s Fire is one of the first script orders to be announced in what has otherwise been a slow development for new shows announcements. There were no further details released, but fans of the cult classic are surely awaiting to see if any of the former stars will find their way into the show in cameo roles.

This isn’t the first time the 1985 flick has attempted a comeback. Back in 2009, ABC attempted to produce a show based on the movie but the show never came to life.