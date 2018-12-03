‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ Fans Demand NFL Pay Tribute to Creator Stephen Hillenburg During Super Bowl Halftime Show

SpongeBob SquarePants fans are demanding that the NFL pay tribute to creator Stephen Hillenburg during the Super Bowl Halftime show.

According to Comicbook.com, a number of fans have been signing a Change.org petition that asks that the Spongebob Squarepants song “Sweet Victory” be performed at the big event.

“As some of you may or may not know, Stephen Hillenburg—the creator of Spongebob Sqaurepants—has passed away recently,” a description of the petition reads. “As a tribute to his legacy, his contributions to a generation of children, and to truly showcase the greatness of this song, we call for Sweet Victory to be performed at the Halftime Show.”

At the time of this writing, more than 600,000 people have signed the petition, with the founder — Isreal Colunga — hoping to get to 1 million.

💛 We are sad to share the news of the passing of Stephen Hillenburg, the creator of SpongeBob SquarePants. Today, we are observing a moment of silence to honor his life and work. 💛 — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) November 27, 2018

Last week, Hillenburg passed away at the age of 57 after having announced in 2017 that he was diagnosed with ALS.

Many of his fans and peers have been mourning his death on social media, with a number of them sending out messages of sympathy.

Two days later and it’s finally finished!! My tribute to Stephen Hillenburg. Your legacy will continue to serve up smiles for generations. Thank you for shaping my childhood❤️ pic.twitter.com/nrxYGj87ql — Jolly Saint Nate (@NateDeDeur) November 30, 2018

“RIP Stephen Hillenburg. Thank you for the inspiring creativity, fun and countless moments of laughter you’ve brought to so many people,” one fan commented.

“Thank you Stephen Hillenburg. For almost 20 years of fun, positivity, optimism and so many laughs,” another fan wrote. “You inspired me to draw & animate, your show kept me going, you gave the world an incredible gift, we are forever grateful of your presence on this earth. Rest In Peace.”

Rest in peace Stephen Hillenburg from my childhood to now the show and memes always made me laugh and will never not make me smile, I am forever grateful. You made my life so much brighter with your beloved characters. Thank you from the bottom of my heart pic.twitter.com/zNvd0HL8MR — Kevin Brosso (@Nivek391) November 30, 2018

Following his passing, many of Hillenburg’s close friends who worked with him also released statements on his passing, with Mr. Krabs voice-actor Clancy Brown saying “he was a sweet, humble dude,” and Rocko’s Modern Life creator Joe Murray saying that Hillenburg’s “mark on entertainment will endure, and his contribution to this world will always be felt.”