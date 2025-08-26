‘South Park’ Adopts Unusual Schedule For Season 27

South Park is going to be sticking around for a little while longer in its 27th season.

It seems South Park airing a new episode every other week is not a fluke, as Comedy Central and Paramount are indicating that the next episode will release on September 3, with another episode set to air on September 17.

It continues the every other week pattern that the season has followed since it premiered on July 23. That episode, “Sermon on the Mount,” focused on Jesus, Satan, and Donald Trump. So far, every episode of the new season has focused on satirizing Trump in some form or fashion.

As it stands, the current season will end on December 10.

According to a Deadline report, the show’s focus on being topical means that show creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone will take longer to finish each new episode.

“What they’re doing means this year’s episodes need more time than usual to put together, to finish,” a source told Deadline. “So much happens right now in just one day with Trump. No one’s going to sacrifice getting it right, even if we have to push getting it to air, and if that makes the season longer, so be it.”

Apparently, Paramount is just fine with that. The new season is drawing more viewers than ever before, with global streaming consumption of the series up 49% according to Katie Campione.

“We’re not going to argue with what’s working,” another Paramount insider told Deadline. “The numbers are great, the show is getting a lot of attention—if they want to give us a 20-week season for 10-episodes, that’s OK.”