Soul Train Awards 2019: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

The 2019 Soul Train Awards kick off on BET and BET Her Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET. The annual awards show honors the best in soul, R&B, hip hop, jazz and gospel music. This year will mark the first time the ceremony airs live from Las Vegas, and features actresses Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold as hosts.

If you want to watch the awards but are not near a television, you can stream BET at BET.com after logging in with your cable or satellite provider account information. BET is also available on Internet TV platforms like YouTube TV and Hulu Plus Live TV. These services often include a limited-time trial before charging your credit card.

The Soul Train Awards feature 12 different categories, and singer Chris Brown was nominated in eight of them. Drake earned seven nominations, while Lizzo and Beyonce tied for six. Daniel Caesar and Khalid scored five nominations, and J.Cole earned four. Ari Lennox, H.E.R. and Summer Walker all earned three.

Notably, the list of artists who earned two nominations includes Blue Ivy Carter, Beyonce and Jay Z’s 7-year-old daughter. She was listed as a featured artist on “Brown Skin Girl,” Beyonce’s collaboration with Saint Jhn and Wizkid. The song was nominated for Best Collaboration Performance and The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award.

The nominees for Best New Artist are Lucky Dave, Mahalia, Nicole Bus, Pink Sweat$, Summer Walker and YK Osiris. The Song of the Year nominees are Beyonce’s “Before I Let Go”; Brown’s “No Guidance” with Drake; Ella Mai’s “Shot Clock”; Khalid’s “Talk”; “Juice” by Lizzo”; Walker’s “Girls Need Love” (Remix) featuring Drake.

Brown also scored a nomination for Album/Mixtape of the Year for Indigo. The other nominees in the category are Ari Lennox’s Shea Butter Baby; Ella Mai’s self-titled album; H.E.R.’s I Used to Know Her; Khalid’s Free Spirit; and Lizzo’s Cuz I Love You.

The Video of the Year nominees are Alicia Keys’ “Raise a Man”; Beyonce’s “Spirit”; Childish Gambino’s “Feels Like Summer”; Brown’s “No Guidance”; Khalid’s “Better”; and Lizzo’s “Juice.”

Campbell and Arnold are hosting for the second consecutive year. In an interview with Hollywood Life, Campbell assured fans the show will be exciting.

“We work the same and we have the same work ethic,” Campbell told the site. “We’re very professional, so it’s going to be fun. We were also co-creators on this because we’re co-producing it. It’s going to be huge and big for our audience. They expect it from us, so we have to step it up every single year. I think that’s the most exciting part — standing next to my friend and just showing people our personalities.”

The list of performers include Boyz II Men, K. Michelle, Pink Sweat$, Wale, Jeremih, Kelly Price, Qeen Naija. Morris Day and the Time, Stokley of Mint Condition and Teamarr.

Photo credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images for BET