‘Sons of Anarchy’ Stars We Want on ‘The Walking Dead’

News recently hit that former Sons of Anarchy star Ryan Hurst will be joining the cast of The Walking Dead, but could others show up too?

The short answer, for now, is no. There is technically no confirmation that any other Sons of Anarchy actors will turn up in The Walking Dead. But coincidentally, SoA cast member Dayton Callie — who played police chief Wayne Unser on the biker drama — went on to appear on The Walking Dead spinoff series Fear the Walking Dead after the FX series ended.

Aside from Hurst and Callie, no other main Sons of Anarchy cast members have made the leap to The Walking Dead, but fans would love that and we’ve got some suggestions on who should join!

Scroll down for our list and let us know which SAMCRO members you’d like to see face off against the Walkers.

Tommy Flanagan

Sons of Anarchy Character: Filip “Chibs” Telford

Career Since SoA: After Sons of Anarchy ended, Flanagan appeared in a handful of other TV series such as Revenge, Gotham, and Motive.

He also turned up a number of films like the war-drama Sand Castle and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. More recently, he reunited with his Sons of Anarchy co-star Charlie Hunnam (Jax Teller) in the film Papillon.

Flanagan has a quiet intensity that would sync perfectly with the tone of The Walking Dead.

Ron Perlman

Sons of Anarchy Character: Clarence “Clay” Morrow

Career Since SoA: Ron Pearlman was, in many ways, the backbone of Sons of Anarchy, and he has since gone on to star is shows like Hand of God and StartUp.

He also appeared in the 2016 Harry Potter Universe film Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, and can be seen next in the movie Asher. Pearlman is a no-nonsense kind of guy, and that comes through in each one of his roles. There is no doubt he’d be an excellent addition to The Walking Dead.

Kim Coates

Sons of Anarchy Character: Alex “Tig” Trager

Career Since SoA: After Sons of Anarchy aired its finale, Coates turned up in shows such as Godless, Ghost Wars, and Bad Blood. He also starred in a number of films, including Officer Downe, Goon: Last of the Enforcers, and True Memoirs of an International Assassin.

Coates certainly brings a lot to the table depth-wise and, frankly, seeing Tig and Opie (Hurst) together again would just be awesome. Having them fight zombies side-by-side, however… that would be EPIC.

Mark Boone Junior

Sons of Anarchy Character: Bobby Munson

Career Since SoA: Mark Boone Junior walked away from Sons of Anarchy after the show ended and appeared in shows like Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Flaked. He also starred in the films American Satan and The Birth of a Nation.

More recently, he turned up in the apocalyptic comedy The Last Man on Earth, so he’s familiar with end-of-world scenarios and would fit in on The Walking Dead just fine.

Theo Rossi

Sons of Anarchy Character: Juan Carlos “Juice” Ortiz

Career Since SoA: Theo Rossi jumped from Sons of Anarchy over to the the Netflix/Marvel Universe, starring in Luke Cage alongside Mike Colter, Mahershala Ali, and Alfre Woodard.

He also turned up in films like Bad Hurt, When the Bough Breaks, and Lowriders (which, coincidentally, was written by Mayans M.C. co-creator Elgin James).

Rossi has a smile that could brighten not just a room but a deep cavern, and he brings a light-hearted quality to his roles that would be a nice departure for the usual gloomy vibes on The Walking Dead.

Katey Sagal

Sons of Anarchy Character: Gemma Teller Morrow

Career Since SoA: Former Married… with Children star Katey Sagal is married to SoA creator Kurt Sutter, so following the end of the biker gang series she turned up on his next show The Bastard Executioner.

She later returned to her sitcom roots by appearing in shows like Brooklyn Nine-Nine and The Big Bang Theory. She currently stars in the CBS comedy Superior Donuts. Sagal is such an incredible talent, there is every good reason in the world for her to appear in The Walking Dead and not one reason she shouldn’t.

Kurt Sutter

Sons of Anarchy Character: “Big” Otto Delaney

Career Since SoA: Kurt Sutter spends most of his time behind the camera, as he created Sons of Anarchy, so at this time he has not stepped back in front of it (though he is scheduled to for the upcoming 2019 film Chaos Walking).

After SoA ended, Sutter created the series The Bastard Executioner, which only lasted one season, and is now working on the Sons of Anarchy spinoff Mayans M.C., which premieres on FX on Tuesday, Sept. 4.

During SoA’s run, Sutter appeared in about a dozen episodes as one of the most bizarre and outlandish characters featured, “Big” Otto, and anyone who’s seen even just one scene with Otto in the lead will know why Sutter would make a great Walking Dead villain.

Walton Goggins

Sons of Anarchy Character: Venus Van Dam

Career Since SoA: Since appearing on SoA, Goggins has gone on to star in the HBO series Vice Principals, as well as the films Maze Runner: The Death Cure and Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Prior, he spent eight seasons on The Shield as Detective Shane Vendrell, and also co-starred with Timothy Olyphant in Justified.

Though not a member of the “main” cast, the short time that Goggins spent on Sons of Anarchy as transgender prostitute Venus Van Dam had a major impact on the show.

In both 2014 and 2015 Goggins earned Critics’ Choice Television Award nominations for Best Guest Performer in a Drama Series. Goggins has a range that not many can replicate and his abilty to be a southern-gentlemen-type villian would really fit nicely on The Walking Dead.