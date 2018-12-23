‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star Theo Rossi Reveals His Favorite Episode of the Show

Sons of Anarchy favorite Theo Rossi has sounded off about which episode is his favorite.

The reveal came when a fan tagged him in a post about the Season 6 finale, entitled, “A Mother’s Work.”

Spoilers ahead for Sons of Anarchy Season 6.

“Season 6 finale was definitely the most intense one with jaw dropping moments every few seconds!” the fan wrote. “This @Theorossi #YouBetrayedMe scene started the roller coaster of emotions that continued to until the last shot of #Tara [and] #Jax.”

Along with that tribute, they attached a clip of one of the show’s most memorable moments. Jax Teller (Charlie Hunnam) has discovered that Juan Carlos ‘Juice’ Ortiz (Rossi) leaked a club secret. Jax pulls Juice in close, kisses him and says “You betrayed me.” It’s the point that Juice knows that he has lost any chance of winning the club’s trust back. He then goes and helps Jax’s mother Gemma Teller (Katey Sagal) cover up her murder of Jax’s wife Tara (Maggie Siff).

My favorite ep of the series!

It is a pivotal moment for Rossi’s character on the series, and he apparently loves it. He quoted the fan’s tribute and revealed that it was the highlight of the show’s seven-season run.

“My favorite ep of the series!” he wrote.

His followers co-signed the acclaim, agreeing that the Season 6 finale was a remarkable moment in SOA’s run.

“Agreed. This scene is amazing,” one fan wrote. “When he says that to Juice, I literally get a chill up my spine.”

Another fan wrote, “Juice was probably one of my favorite characters from SOA. I remember watching this scene and my heart broke into a million pieces.”

Rossi, who also starred in the Netflix show Luke Cage, still has a strong connection to the beloved FX series. He regularly posts about it and his costars.

On Thursday, he gave a shoutout to costar Ron Perlman, who played Clarence “Clay” Morrow. It was a tough day for Perlman, as the trailer for the Hellboy reboot debuted. Perlman starred as the titular character in two film in the 2000s, but was unsuccessful in lobbying to return for a third. The new trailer sparked major conversation about the reboot and brought up acclaim for Perlman’s original performance.

“Shout out to the OG [Ron Perlman] on this beautiful day,” Rossi wrote, adding the hashtag for “Legend” and emojis for fire and a demon.

Rossi also recently reunited with his co-stars for a photo shoot, proving there is still a lot of love left in the SOA family.