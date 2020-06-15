'Sons of Anarchy' Star Michael Ornstein Stands up for the Series Amid Ron Perlman's Feud With Republicans

After a string of tweets between Sons of Anarchy star Ron Perlman and Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, Perlman's co-star Michael Ornstein is stepping in. In response to Perlman's initial jab at the congressman, Gaetz was quick to reply. However, then Ornstein added his thoughts on Gaetz' tweet as he defended the popular FX show.

"This racial justice warrior had no problem in Hollywood portraying the White Supremacist leader of a motorcycle gang. #SOA," Gaetz wrote as a response to Perlman's tweet. Ornstein stepped in to defend the show by highlighting what the biker gang was really about. "To #SOA Fans / Tell this guy what kind of club #SonsOfAnarchy Really represents. Give reasons about the lessons on #Courage & #Respect & #Integrity & #Family & Fighting for Right against Wrong; about True #Loyalty not Blind Loyalty, against #CommonDecency and Compassionate #Sense," the actor wrote.

It all started with Perlman voiced his support for the national U.S. Soccer Team after they announced that they will allow players to kneel during the National Anthem in support of racial injustice and police brutality. Both President Donald Trump and Gaetz have stated that they are opposed to this idea. Perlman then tweeted, "The US Soccer team called and you guessed it... said they couldn't give any less of a f— about what you two dips— think." Since he tagged Gaetz in his tweet, that's when he replied with the response written above.

Perlman then responded with, "Yessir, so true! So rewarding playing a—holes on tv. Tell me sir, how is it actually being one?" Gaetz then claimed he saw Perlman's response as a "badge of honor" writing, "You wouldn't be tweeting about me if my message weren't true & effective. Threatens your wokeness." Perlman didn't leave it at that, he replied saying, "Speaking of Woke Matty, do you think it's just Hollywood taht thinks you're an a—hole? Read the comments, I'll wait." He continued with, "And while we're at it f—boi, what is this shit about playing your crowd with dog whistles like 'Hollywood,' making them think culture is the thing that's keeping them down? When it's really you and your greed."