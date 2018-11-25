‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star Kim Coates’ New Show ‘Bad Blood’ Coming to Netflix in December

Sons of Anarchy may be leaving Netflix in December, but fans will get another dose of the cast in the form of Bad Blood.

Bad Blood is a Canadian TV series starring Kim Coates, best known for his role as Tig Trager in Sons of Anarchy. The show is currently airing its second season in Canada, but U.S. viewers will finally get a chance to see the crime drama’s first season on Dec. 7.

The six-episode first season, which is based on Antonio Nicaso and Peter Edwards’ book Business or Blood: Mafia Boss Vito Rizzuto’s Last War, sees Coates star as Declan Gardiner, a mob enforcer. He works for the Rizzuto crime family, a notorious crew of Canadian gangsters. He is somewhat of an outsider, but is deeply trusted by the mob’s leader, Vito Rizzuto (Anthony LaPaglia). This puts him in a position to see the inner workings of the family like no other.

“Declan Gardiner, he’s a perfect example of this guy was born to be a mobster,” Coates told PopCulture.com this past October. “But there’s always someone darker, or worse, or more ruthless. That’s what makes you want to watch these characters.”

He added, “Some of the scenes I had in the first season, I didn’t say a word, but it was all seen through my eyes. In other scenes, I couldn’t stop talking. He was a powder keg that didn’t explode very often, because he kept all his emotions in.”

Coates, who also appeared on Godless, is still digging into the role for the second season, which puts Declan even closer to the forefront of the mob’s activities. It’s a meaty role in a show that the 62-year-old actor is proud to be a part of.

“I’m still finding stuff out about Declan,” Coates said. “For me, it’s always in the writing. It’s always in the storytelling. We got real lucky with casting and editing it, and the music. It’s powerful stuff. I’m really proud of it.”

There is no word on if the second season will follow Bad Blood to Netflix in the U.S. However, the streaming giant is already hard at work promoting the first season, and users can already save the title to their list on the Netflix website.

Photo Credit: CityTV