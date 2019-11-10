‘Sons of Anarchy’ Actress Kristen Renton Reveals ‘Some Days Are Harder Than Others’ Following Depression Admission

Former Sons of Anarchy star Kisten Renton showed off a handful of photos with an adorable dog, proving that spending time with your favorite animals can help shine a light on a dark day. The actress revealed in August that she struggles with depression, and previously told fans about her lupus diagnosis last year. Renton, a passionate animal activist, starred in 12 episodes of Sons of Anarchy.

“Some days are harder than others… but it’s never a bad day when there’s a nugget to hug! Happy Saturday,” Renton, 37, wrote on Instagram, alongside photos with a beautiful dog.

Renton included the hashtags “animals make everything better,” “Nugget cuteness,” “pets are children too,” “dogs rule,” “adopt don’t shop,” “save them all” and “animals are better than humans.”

Renton’s 27,800 Instagram followers know all about her love of animals. In September, she called on her fans to adopt pets on “Remember Me Thursday,” and shared several of her own pets.

“Today is [Remember Me Thursday], where we can shine a light on all the orphaned pets around the world who waiting for their forever homes. Every year, thousands of adoptable pets are euthanized because no one came to adopt them,” she wrote on Sept. 26. “Let’s continue to work toward making that number zero!!”

On Sept. 29, Renton marked the three-year anniversary of the death of her dog Roxy, sharing a passionate tribute that put her love of animals on full display.

“Three years ago today I lost my baby. She was my world. Anyone who had the chance to meet Roxy knew she was far more than just dog,” she wrote. “Her spirit was pure love and her smile would light up a room. She had the biggest personality and would kill you with kisses. And her boxer butt wiggle… might be the cutest thing ever! Not a day goes by heart doesn’t ache because I miss her so much. But I know she is watching out for me, and some day we will be together again. I love and miss you Roxy Momma.”

Aside from her love of animals, Renton has been open with fans about her personal challenges. In August, she wrote about her battle with depression, and wondered if people are only kind to her because of her fame. In the end, she offered some words of advice for her fans.

“Follow whatever feeds your soul. But don’t ever sacrifice your happiness because that is what you think you should do….. if it makes your heart happy, follow it to the end of the earth. It is your life, and we all only get one. Live it, love it, and never look back,” she wrote.

In November 2018, Renton revealed she has been living with lupus for more than eight years. The condition is an autoimmune disease where the immune system attacks healthy tissue in the body.

Renton had a recurring role on Sons of Anarchy as Ima Tite, appearing in 12 episodes from 2009 to 2012. She also starred as Morgan Hollingsworth in Days of Our Lives in 2007 and 2008. She recently filmed several indie movies, including Nation’s Fire, Marriage Killer and Xenophobia.

