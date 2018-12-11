‘Sons of Anarchy’ Alum Katey Sagal Details ‘The Conners’ Role

Former Sons of Anarchy star Katey Sagal returned to her sitcom roots for an appearance on ABC’s Roseanne spin-off The Conners, and she gave some new details of her role.

“Hi, I’m Katey Sagal. I’m going to be playing Louise on The Conners,” Sagal said in a clip ABC shared on Twitter Sunday. “I am a Lanford girl that’s just come back to town.”

Sagal said she will be working as a waitress at the restaurant.

“You’ll see me there, so please, come along,” Sagal said.

Sagal announced she is going to be seen on The Conners in November. However, he character’s name has yet to be revealed.

In a preview for this week’s episode, “O Sister, Where Art Though?” Sagal’s character is teased as the “hottest gift of the year” for John Goodman’s Dan Conner.

“Let me help you figure it out,” Sagal’s cahracer tells Dan in the clip as she reaches out for his hand.

Another scene appears to hint that Sagal’s character is a new love interest for Dan, who is still dealing with the death of Roseanne Conner (Roseanne Barr).

“I never thought of Dad as a catch,” Becky (Lecy Goranson) tells Darlene (Sara Gilbert) and Jackie (Laurie Metcalf).

“At his age, he falls down and gets up on his own,” Jackie jokes. “The ladies love it!”

There is no word on if Sagal will appear in more than one episode of The Conners, but she is not the first marquee guest star the series has seen. Juliette Lewis and Matthew Broderick recently guest starred on the series.

Although Sagal is better known today for her more serious turn as Jax Teller’s mother Gemma on Sons of Anarchy, she gained fame as Peggy Bundy on Married With Children from 1986 to 1997.

She also starred on the ABC sitcom 8 Simple Rules, co-starring a pre-Big Bang Theory Kaley Cuoco. She also recently played Dr. Ingrid Jones on Showtime’s dramedy Shameless and plays the mother of Andy Samberg’s character on Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Her most recent sitcom starring role was on CBS’ Superior Donuts, which lasted two seasons.

Sagal won a Golden Globe for playing Gemma on SOA, but has surprisingly never earned an Emmy nomination. She played Gemma again in a surprise cameo for the Mayans M.C. series premiere.

“O Sister, Where Art Though?” is The Conners‘ Christmas episode, and also finds Jackie helping boyfriend Peter (Broderick) with an interesting project that could finally put his college degree to use. Darlene is also in a new relationship with her boss, Ben, played by Jay R. Ferguson.

New episodes of The Conners air Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

