‘Sons of Anarchy’ Creator Kurt Sutter Blames Disney-Fox Deal for Show’s Netflix Removal

Kurt Sutter revealed who is to blame for Sons of Anarchy leaving Netflix.

The creator of the beloved motorcycle drama took to Twitter on the day the show officially left the streaming service library to reveal that it was the Disney/Fox merger deal that eventually led to the decision.

“The simple explanation why SOA is no longer on Netflix and neither will MAYANS… The Disney/Fox deal was about creating a competing streaming platform. That is the future of TV. Although it’ll take a minute to launch, F/D’s content is their biggest asset in that marketplace,” Sutter wrote on Twitter.

He added: “You can still watch FX shows on FXNow, Hulu and Amazon. At least, for now… I know that doesn’t help if you only have Netflix, but in this ever-changing digital landscape, we are doing our f—ing best to get content on as many streaming sources as possible. Sorry it’s wack (sic).”

Fans of Sutter’s series, Sons of Anarchy and spinoff series Mayans M.C., responded to his comments wondering what would happen next.

“So now people has to subscribe to multiple services just to watch everything they want to? I’m just gonna wait until this series is over and then check it out on dvd. I can’t afford to subscribe to Netflix, Youtube Premium, Hulu and now this Disney/Fox platform,” one user commented.

“Pretty soon it will cost to (sic) much money to watch the programs you want because of different streams,” another user wrote.

Others took solace in the fact that they could still watch their favorite show on DVD box sets they had previously purchased.

Netflix confirmed that Sons of Anarchy would be leaving the streaming service for the on Saturday, Dec. 1 in late November. Other FX series that have already exited the streaming platform after Netflix and Fox failed to reach an agreement back in August 2017 include The League, Archer and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

FX anthology series American Horror Story is still available for the time on Netflix for the time being.

As confirmed by Sutter, Mayans M.C. will not be made available on Netflix at all. Sons of Anarchy is still available to stream on Hulu and Amazon Prime Video.

The series follows the drama surrounding a Northern California motorcycle club. The FX show ran from 2008 to 2014 for a total of 92 episodes. The spinoff series, Mayans M.C., premiered on 2018 on FX and has already been renewed for a second season.