‘Sons of Anarchy’: Charlie Hunnam Reveals How He Met Co-Star Tommy Flanagan

Charlie Hunnam recently revealed how he met his Sons of Anarchy co-Star Tommy Flanagan, and it turns out the two men go back further than fans thought.

Both actors appear together again in the new film Papillon, and while speaking to Collider Hunnam recalled the first time they met, which he says was “before Sons.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I did a film, years ago, called Green Street Hooligans, with Elijah Wood, and I convinced the director (Lexi Alexander) to hire him,” he recounted. “He didn’t read the script, so I went to a bar, seven days in a row, where I knew he drank and had seen him once before, with the script.”

“I went and had a few pints, every night, waiting for him to show up. I totally stalked him,” Hunnam added. “I just have always really admired him and think he’s such an interesting actor. Once we actually met and became friends, it sealed our fate. He’s like my brother.”

Hunnam went on to reveal that he was also the reason that Flanagan turned up in Papillon as well.

“The idea was brought up to me, and then I got it over the line. I just wanted to work with Tommy, time and time again,” he explained. “I’ve always said the film that I want to write, which I haven’t written yet because it’s been a long incubation period, but it’s a project that I would love to do, there’s just been no money, is a tiny little love story, set in the north of England and I’ve always dreamt that Tommy would star in, if I ever got my act together to direct that film.”

“That’s always been the dream,” Hunnam went on to say. “He’s definitely one of the tribe members of my little creative team.”

Hunnam also spoke about making Papillon and how much he had to submerge himself into the process.

“Even just the logistics of making this film required such a consistent commitment. We shot six-day weeks, and long hours,” he stated. “Michael and I, and Rami [Malek], too, worked very, very closely on shaping the material, so we would get together on our seventh day, for hours and hours, and figure out what we were going to do, the following week.”

“That required a lot of rewriting, and stuff like that. It was like a fever dream experience,” Hunnam then said. “We just literally did nothing but work and sleep, for about ten weeks, but I had great partners. I really just came to really love Rami [Malek, his co-star] and Michael [Noer, the director], so it was pretty great to have that experience with them.”

Sons of Anarchy fans can catch Hunnam and Flanagan on-screen together again when Papillon lands in theaters on Friday, August 24.