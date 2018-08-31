8 ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Characters We Want on ‘Mayans M.C.’

Sons of Anarchy spinoff Mayans M.C. is only days away from its debut, and many fans are hoping to see some original SoA characters shows up in the new series.

(Please note: they are potential Sons of Anarchy spoilers ahead so read on at your own risk if you have not finished the series.)

As most are aware, former Sons of Anarchy recurring actor Emilio Rivera will be reprising his role as Mayans M.C. Oakland Charter President Marcus Alvarez in the new series.

There has also been talk that Jax Teller’s sons Able and Thomas could possibly turn up.

Additionally, Kurt Sutter — the creator of both series — has said that past Sons of Anarchy stars could make appearances in flashbacks, and that Jax’s mother Gemma Teller Morrow will be one of them.

The biggest issue is that so many of the iconic Sons of Anarchy characters died throughout the run of the show that there aren’t too many left who could show up on Mayans M.C. in real time.

While anyone can return by way of flashback, below we have put together a list of characters who didn’t die on SoA and could realistically pop back up on Mayans M.C.

Chibs

Played by: Tommy Flanagan (above left)

At the end of Sons of Anarchy, Filip “Chibs” Telford became the SAMCRO (Sons of Anarchy Motorcycle Club, Redwood Original) chapter president, after Jax stepped down.

He was voted in unanimously after it was revealed that Jax murdered an innocent member of the crew who he believed had betrayed them.

Rather than the punishment that Jax deserved for his crime against the club, Chibs let him go and told him that they would lie to the other chapter Presidents about what happened.

As far as we know, Chibs is till the SAMCRO President and could very easily make an appearance on Mayans M.C.

Tig

Played by: Kim Coates (above right)

When Chibs became the President of SAMCRO at the end of Sons of Anarchy, he chose Alex “Tig” Trager as his Vice President.

Tig, always the loyal crew member, accepted the position and supported Chibs’ decision to let Jax go free.

Just as with Chibs, there is no reason to assume Tig isn’t still around so he too could make an appearance on the spinoff series.

Happy

Played by: David Labrava (above left)

After the resignation and death of Bobby Munson (Mark Boone Junior), Happy Lowman became the club’s new sergeant-at-arms.

In the finale, he was shot in the arm by Chibs for the purposes of making it look like Jax escaped the punishment they were to deal him by way of a shootout.

Again, Happy is most likely still around, and fans would certainly love to see him on Mayans M.C.

Venus Van Dam

Played by: Walton Goggins

Venus Van Dam was both controversial and integral to Sons of Anarchy, because the character represented an opportunity to show how the SAMCRO crew were more open-minded.

The first time he laid eyes on her, Tig found Venus to be quite attractive and the two developed a relationship over the next few seasons that is quite possibly one of the best love stories to ever evolve on television.

While it’s entirely possible for producers to have Tig make a Mayans M.C. cameo without Venus being there, it’d be a lot cooler they did.

Nero

Played by: Jimmy Smits

Joining the show in the fifth season — and then being bumped up to a series lead for seasons six and seven — Jimmy Smits played the wise and (mostly) honorable Nero Padilla.

Nero spent much of his life running in gangs, but later traded in the life of violence to run an escort service. He meets and falls in love with Gemma and eventually becomes a kind-of mentor to Jax.

He even once had to play the role of peacemaker between the SAMCRO crew and the Mayans crew, so it would be really easy to write him back into the SoA/Mayans world.

Wendy

Played by: Drea de Matteo

Before Jax fell in love with Tara (Maggie Siff) he was married to Wendy Case (de Matteo), a drug addict who is the biological mother of his son Abel.

Throughout the series, she returned multiple times and relapsed nearly every single one, but eventually got things straightened out to a place where Jax felt comfortable turning over guardianship of his boys to her after Tara was killed and before Jax took his own life.

In the final episode of Sons of Anarchy, Wendy and Nero take Abel and Thomas to live on Nero’s uncle’s farm. If the boys and Nero could make an appearance on Mayans M.C. then Wendy could as well.

T.O. Cross

Played by: Michael Beach

Even though he only appeared in less than a dozen episodes of Sons of Anarchy, Taddarius Orwell “T.O.” Cross had a major impact on the show.

The former president of his own motorcycle club — the Grim Bastards — T.O. eventually joins SAMCRO as it’s first ever African-American member after Jax champions to have the rule against it overturned.

Before officially joining the Sons crew, however, T.O. had handful of interactions with the Mayans, so it wouldn’t be a stretch to assume he could again…

George ‘Ratboy’ Skogstrom

Played by: Niko Nicotera (above left)

Ratboy had, arguably, the most unfortunate nickname of any SoA character (with maybe the only exception being Eddie “Half-Sack” Epps) but he was a likable guy who was very loyal to the club.

On more than one occasion he proved his dedication and even earned his full-member patch by keeping his word to Jax that he would never divulge his knowledge of Opie (Ryan Hurst) attempting to kill Clay.

Ratboy is likely still hanging around with Chibs, Tig, Happy, and T.O., so it stands to reason that he could pop up on Mayans M.C. at some point in the future.