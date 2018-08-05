‘Sons of Anarchy’ Cast Reunites for Dinner With ‘Pals’ Photos

The Sons of Anarchy cast members have reunited, and they are making sure fans know all about it.

Four members of the SoA crew reassembled on Saturday to grab dinner and drinks: Mark Boone Junior, Tommy Flanagan, Kim Coates and David Labrava.

The guys were all in the Williamsburg, Virginia, area for the Scares That Care Weekend, a charity event features appearances from many actors and creators. The actors did not just keep things professional though, opting to catch up and enjoy some time together out on the town.

In the above shot by Labrava, who played Happy, all four actors are seen at a table drinking wine at a restaurant.

“Dinner wit the Pals,” Labrava wrote, adding a hashtags for Sons.

Coates, who played Alex “Tig” Trager, also shared his own shot from the dinner table, taking a selfie with Flanagan, the actor behind Filip “Chibs” Telford.

Well well well … look who I found hangin out at my curb .. my little brother @TommyFlanagan sexyyyy muthaaaaa fucccckkkkaaaasss …. KC xo pic.twitter.com/3QAQNIvPcD — Kim Coates (@KimFCoates) August 4, 2018

“Well well well … look who I found hangin’ out at my curb .. my little brother Tommy Flanagan,” Coates wrote. “Sexyyyy muthaaaaa f—aaaasss …. KC xo.”

The guys seem to have been paling around all weekend, starting on the flight into the area.

Labrava shared the below snap on his Thursday flight. Flanagan and Boone, who played Bobby Munson, are shown in the background across the aisle.

Best part of this journey is seeing my PALS 🙏❤️🤪 pic.twitter.com/o3okUVyKAG — David Labrava (@davidlabrava) August 2, 2018

“Best part of this journey is seeing my PALS,” Labrava wrote.

Flanagan also shared a selfie with Boone from his travels.

“Two men and a Banjo (with) Mark Boone Junior,” Flanagan wrote. “Happiness when I travel with this special human.. See you tomorrow Virginia!!”

Two men and a Banjo @markboonejunior happiness when I travel with this special human.. see you tomorrow Virginia!! pic.twitter.com/Tscpq3dAyJ — Tommy Flanagan (@TommyFlanagan) August 3, 2018

While these shots may have fans clamoring for more Sons of Anarchy, they will have to settle for Mayans MC, the upcoming spinoff based in the same universe.

However, some characters from the original series will pop up from time to time on the show, including in the series premiere.

“It’s a flashback to eight years ago and a way of letting us know that he’s in Stockton where the two worlds will collide, at least in memory,” creator Kurt Sutter said Friday.

Mayans MC premieres Sept. 4 at 10 p.m. ET on FX.