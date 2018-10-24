‘Sons of Anarchy’ Alum Kenny Johnson Teases Motorcycle-Heavy ‘S.W.A.T.’ Episode

Sons of Anarchy alum Kenny Johnson is saddling up his steel horse once again and teasing a motorcycle-heavy episode of his new series S.W.A.T.

Johnson plays Officer Dominic Luca in the crime drama series, and recently posted a photo of himself on a bike and added a Sons of Anarchy joke in the caption.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“This week on [S.W.A.T.], Luca joins a murderous, drug/gun-running motorcycle gang that gets in gang wars with the [Mayans] and [Emilio Rivera]. Oh wait, I just described [Sons of Anarchy], didn’t I?” Johnson quipped. “Well anyways, you’re going to LOVE this week’s episode of [S.W.A.T.] – tune in at 10/9c on CBS.”

This week on #SWAT, Luca joins a murderous, drug/gun-running motorcycle gang that gets in gang wars with the #Mayans and @EmilioRivera48. Oh wait, I just described Sons, didn’t I? Well anyways, you’re going to LOVE this week’s episode of @swatcbs – tune in at 10/9c on CBS. pic.twitter.com/cHqZnK5cv6 — Kenny Johnson (@TheKennyJohnson) October 23, 2018

A number of Johnson’s fans have since commented on his post, with one person writing, “Wow!!! Your [sic] back on a motorcycle, who would’ve ever thought,”

Someone else tweeted back, “You and bikes are just natural together.”

Hurry up, Thursday. I gotta checking out Luca, looking good on that hot motorcycle. 😎😎 — Rachel Hayward (@RalRachel) October 23, 2018

Johnson was a supporting cast member on Sons of Anarchy from seasons two through four, starring as Tacoma chapter SoA member Herman Kozik. He died in season four after stepping on a landmine and uttering his last words: “You gotta be s—tin’ me.”

After leaving Sons of Anarchy, Johnson appeared regularly on shows like Bates Motel, Prime, Suspect and Chicago Fire. He began starring on S.W.A.T. in 2017 and remains a series regular for season two.

Back in 2015, Johnson sat down with Geeks of Doom and talked about his time on Bates Motel, but also shared his thoughts on the difference between TV and film acting.

“Whatever it is, I try to just look for the writing – if the writing’s really really good, I tend to gravitate towards that. There have been things that I’ve turned down, a lot of shows I wouldn’t do. Because if you’re gonna do TV, for me, the writing has to be there. I mean, I also did Dexter which is a high profile show and they offered this little arc. I did a couple of those too, because they were high profile shows and they were interesting character,” he added.

S.W.A.T. airs Wednesday nights at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.