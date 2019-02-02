‘Sons of Anarchy’ Alum Kenny Johnson Reveals Charlie Hunnam Throwback

Sons of Anarchy alum Kenny Johnson took fans on a trip down memory lane when he posted a throwback photo from the series.

Johnson, who played Herman Kozik on S.O.A., shared a still from the series that featured himself and show lead Charlie Hunnam.

The duo is showed in a heated conversation with someone else as they stand side by side. Hunnam, who played Jax Teller, is showing wearing his SAMCRO cut, and Johnson is by his side in a black hoodie.

Friday’s full of hope !!! Go after your dream !! pic.twitter.com/Hb6na1mP9T — Kenny Johnson (@TheKennyJohnson) February 1, 2019

Johnson posted the shot alongside an inspirational caption.

“Friday’s full of hope!!! Go after your dream!!” he wrote, adding, “Beautiful Friday night. Me and Charlie. Rolling to kick ass.”

S.O.A. fans loved the flashback and expressed their admiration for the FX series in the replies.

Bruh I miss this show so much! — The PRIMO™💀 (@CHEF_JD81) February 2, 2019

“Loved S.O.A., but I enjoy everything Kenny Johnson is in,” one fan wrote.

Another fan added, “Bruh I miss this show so much!”

Since leaving S.O.A., Johnson has stayed busy with roles on Bates Motel and S.W.A.T. Meanwhile, Hunnam has turned his attention to acting in films. He was recently asked if he would ever reprise his role as Jax for the ongoing spinoff series Mayans M.C.

“No, no… I had the deepest experience of my career coming out of [Sons of Anarchy],” Hunnam told Entertainment Tonight. “I had become that character, had become so deeply integrated into who I was, I literally didn’t realize until the day we wrapped and we put him to rest and I felt I went through a period of two or three weeks of, like, real bereavement.

“I have his cut [leather vest] and, you know, people have been to my house and asked if they could try it on and I [say] ‘No one will ever put that cut on again’ and ‘We got to respect that dude. He’s not with us anymore.’ So I would never bring him back from the dead for something like that… It was seven years of my life. He sort of became sacred to me.”

Photo credit: FX Networks