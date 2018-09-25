‘Sons of Anarchy’ Actor Paul John Vasquez Dead at 48

Actor Paul John Vasquez, best known for a small role in Sons of Anarchy, has died. He was 48.

TMZ reports Vasquez died on Monday at his father’s home in San Jose, California. His father discovered his body and called paramedics. However, they could not revive him.

The official cause of death has not been concluded, but a heart attack is believed to be the cause.

Vasquez played Angel Ganz in two episodes of the FX biker drama. He portrayed the character in “Booster” and “Kiss,” second and ninth episodes of Sons of Anarchy season 4.

His other credits include ER, CSI: NY, NYPD Blue, Justified and How I Met Your Mother. While many of his credits appear in the 2000s, he also has guest roles on several classic ’80s shows, including Simon & Simon, 21 Jump Street, Private Eye and Freddy’s Nightmares.

Vasquez’s next release was to be the short film Thug Alley, a film about “two miscreant lovers (who) have 24 hours to settle a debt with a ruthless Las Vegas gangster,” according to IMDB. He was slated to play the character “Bobby” in the project. He also had two more projects, Spody Gets His Gunz and Lone Wolf, in the works.

No members of the SOA cast have yet to comment on Vasquez’s death. No funeral or memorial arrangements have been made public at this time.

Vasquez appeared to not have much of a social media presence, with his last tweet being in April 2017. However, among his tweets was a shot from his time on the SOA set. It shows a snoozing Ron Perlman, who played Clay Morrow on the series.

@perlmutations This pic of U is classic, Ron. Ya’ look drained homie. LoL Much luv & respect 2U my brotha!!! pic.twitter.com/kSf1F88lHk — Paul Vasquez (@PaulVasquez122) April 6, 2014

“This pic of U is classic, Ron,” Vasquez captioned the photo in 2014. “Ya’ look drained homie. LoL Much luv & respect 2U my brotha!!!”

The late actor is the second person from SOA to pass away in 2018. Actor Alan O’Neill, who played Hugh in seasons 6 and 7, died in June. He died from a combination of alcohol intoxication and blunt force trauma to the head, which was believed to be caused by a fall.

Photo Credit: FX