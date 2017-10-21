Social Media Comes for ‘Blue Bloods’ After That Dinner Scene

Blue Bloods is beloved by fans for more than just its cast and solid writing. American audiences have come to love the cop drama’s familial roots since its debut in 2010, but Friday’s episode, “Out of the Blue” caught the attention of fans for all the wrong reasons.

Following the family of a New York City commissioner led by Tom Selleck, the show finds his character Frank Reagan and his grown kids enjoying a traditional family dinner in almost every episode accompanied by prayer.

However, as of lately and the start of the new eighth season, CBS has been knocking out the prayer aspect with the family not exactly saying grace anymore during their dinner.

Fans of the show took to social media to air their grievances, stating that the “family prayer” around the table was missing.

After watching the episode of Bluebloods last night, the family prayer around the table was missing again. Sad! — Pat Reger (@PatReger1) October 21, 2017

Fell asleep. Didn’t realize that the prayers had been removed. Not good. What makes the family strong is their faith.But, hey don’t mind me. — OneMoreCorrespondent (@ABoleynGirl) October 21, 2017

Could they pray again, please — Donna Waller Harper (@dgbwharper) October 21, 2017

The seat change I get since they had to write out Linda but stopping the prayer is unacceptable. #BlueBloods — Jeanne 💙⚾️ (@jeannem89) October 21, 2017

Okay, Danny and I are NOT FINE. Get the freaking prayers back. If there were a sudden death, prayer routines would become more important. — OneMoreCorrespondent (@ABoleynGirl) October 21, 2017

For years, fans have taken to social media to express how much they loved the show because of the family praying together, a value much of middle America is rooted in.

One reason I love #BlueBloods, they emphasize family, and are not ashamed to show the family honoring the Lord in prayer. pic.twitter.com/HYLuuA4eGu — TeensUnited4Christ (@teensunited4him) December 19, 2016

#BlueBloods Thanks so much for enriching the show with prayer & family values very appropriate tonight especially Will miss ’til new season — sabrinafair (@fcbsdukes) May 6, 2017

Blue Bloods has seen plenty of changes for the new season. Fans were heartbroken after the season premiere revealed that Linda (Amy Carlson) had been killed in a helicopter crash in the time between seasons.

Outside of Carlson herself, who posted a goodbye to her fans on Instagram after the episode aired, according to Entertainment Weekly, Donny Wahlberg spoke out about the exit, expressing how the loss of the character who played his onscreen spouse for eight years would challenge his own, especially in terms of development.

“Rather than try to act or find something to do, I just thought about my friend Amy Carlson,” Wahlberg explained. “I thought about all the years together and all the highs and lows and the ups and downs and the journey. Any tears I shed in that scene was really Donny shedding them for Amy… She’s a dear friend. I cherish our friendship.”

Wahlberg also went on to address the fans, asking them to stay patient with the series, despite their extreme disappointment with the exit.

There has been no comment from CBS regarding the lack of prayer during the dinner sequences.

