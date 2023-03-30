'Snowfall' Spinoff in the Works

The critically acclaimed FX drama series Snowfall is in its sixth and final season. The John Singleton-created show highlights the 1980s crack cocaine epidemic in LA and how it affected the city and the entire culture. The characters in Snowfall navigate through war zones the drug epidemic created, leaving them in different circumstances, and showcases the CIA's involvement and lasting impact. Fans of the show have had mixed feelings about its end. But now, Deadline reports that a spinoff is in the works based on Gail Bean's character, Wanda. The series is in early development. Bean celebrated on Instagram with a screenshot of the report, simply captioning the post, "God x Ancestors ——-> 1 WORD 🗣️ GRATEFUL."

According to the report, the spinoff is a continuation of the original story set in 1990s LA as South Central transitions out of the crack era into the gangster rap business, as the areas are taken over by gangs led by the Bloods and Crips. Wanda would serve as the buffer between the original show and the offshoot.

In a recent interview with Shadow and Act, Bean spoke about the show's end and whether or not she felt it was time for it to end. She was also asked if they foresaw and character getting a spinoff and hinted that it may come to fruition but played it coy.

Bean said of the show's end and potential spinoff series, "You know what John [singleton] does so beautifully is he creates a stage for us to grow and be bigger than when we came into the situation. So many characters have grown, and their demand has grown. So you don't want to trap them into something for 20 years or 16 or 18 seasons you want to do other things with," she said. "So it's saying, 'OK, there is not enough time to do it….so it's now we let people go off and do other things.' It's time to grow and expand. But yeah, these are easily enough stories that could go on forever because some people live [and] some people die. But regarding spin-offs, you just got to watch the whole season and see if that would happen. Who would be the ideal characters? How could this go? How would you see it? You know, we are in the '80s right now. So then after that, then what's next?"

As for the spinoff, Malcolm Spellman will serve as EP and writer of the pilot. Returning executive producers include Dave Andron (co-creator of the original and showrunner of the mothership series), Trevor Engelson through Underground, Michael London through Groundswell, and Tommy Schlamme through Shoe Money, alongside his executive Julie DeJoie. Singleton will also receive credit posthumously. Producers Eric Amadio and Evan Silverberg are also back.