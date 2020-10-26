'SNL': Village People Hit Weekend Update to Trash Talk Donald Trump

✖

During his rallies, President Donald Trump pumps in some music to bring some life to the events. Ever since he first ran in the 2016 election, Trump has come under fire from some artists for using their songs without his consent. Saturday Night Live brought to light another band that has grown tired of Trump’s usage of their song: the Village People.

In the middle of the Weekend Update, the band interrupted Colin Jost and Michael Che. Joined alongside by comedian Kenan Thompson, the band issued a warning to Trump to stop using their hit “Y.M.C.A” song during his rallies. Breaking out into song, the band went to say, “Stop it/Yeah, I’m talking to you/I said stop it!/This is long overdue/Cause we never said that we support you. You must pay us to use our song, Donald!” One of the latest viral videos to make its way onto social media saw the president dancing awkwardly to “Y.M.C.A” at his Wisconsin rally.

This isn’t the first the band has complained about Trump using their songs, including “Macho Man.” Victor Willis, who is the police officer in the group, wrote on Facebook in June demanding the president to stop using their music at his rallies, “And I ask that you no longer use any of my music at your rallies especially “Y.M.C.A” and “Macho Man.” Sorry but I can no longer look the other way.”

The Village People join a long list of musicians who have informed Trump to stop using their music. One of the more notable ones was Tom Petty, whose family issued a cease-and-desist following his “Don’t Back Down” being played at his Tulsa, Oklahoma rally. Neil Young filed a copyright-infringement lawsuit after Trump used “Rockin’ in the Free World” as his official song when he first announced his campaign run. Other notable celebrities who have voiced their discontent include Brendan Urie of Panic! At the Disco, Rihanna, Elton John and John Fogerty of Creedence Clearwater Revival.

Trump has ramped up his efforts on the campaign trail over the past few weeks in anticipation of the Nov. 3 election. With nine days standing in between, Trump’s latest stops saw him in the northeast with visits to New Hampshire and Maine on Sunday. During his rally in New Hampshire, one of Trump’s big claims to the gathered crowd was that he would pass “another historic middle-class tax cut” in his second term.