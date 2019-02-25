‘SNL’ Star Kenan Thompson Reunites With Kel Mitchell Ahead of ‘All That’ Reboot

Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell have reunited following news that Nickelodeon is bringing back All That.

On Friday, just a week after the All That reboot was confirmed to be in the works, Mitchell took to Instagram to give fans a glimpse of himself and Thompson back in action.

“It’s the truth!! @allthat is back!! Get ready! Get Set! My bro @kenanthompson and I are about to take this to a whole new level!” Thompson captioned the video. “Now that’s All That! #blessedlife #Nickelodeon #kenanandkel #teamJesus #executiveproducers #allthatisback.”

“We’ve been talking about it. It’s going down,” Mitchell confirmed. “Okay? We’re not gonna let you all down. It’s going to be awesome.”

“It’s the truth baby. It’s the truth,” Thompson, who has also starred in Saturday Night Live, added.

“It’s the truth,” Mitchell agreed. “It’s going down. All That is back, baby.”

“Yeah, get ready for it!” Thompson added.

Mitchell and Thompson had shot to fame on All That, the pop culture phenomenon that originally ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2005 and featured original short sketches performed by a cast of child and teen actors as well as musical guests. They went on to star in their own spinoff series, Kenan & Kel, and in 1997, they starred in their own movie, Good Burger.

On Feb. 14, Nickelodeon confirmed that Mitchell and Thompson were headed back to the network for an All That reboot, which will see Thompson serving as executive producer. Although the reboot will largely feature a new cast, it is believed that original cast members, such as Amanda Bynes, Nick Cannon, and Jamie Lynn Spears, will make special appearances.

“Whoever’s down to come do it, we would love to have them in my opinion,” Thompson told Page Six. “I know Kel [Mitchell’s] coming back, and I remember working close [sic] with Josh Server as well. I think all the old cast members should come support the new cast members. That’s just how it should go.”

All That marks the latest attempt by Nickelodeon to cash-in on the ’90s nostalgia kick. Both Hey Arnold and Legends of the Hidden Temple have made their return to the network, and Mitchell and Thomspon recently reunited for an episode of Double Dare in November. It is also believed that there have been talks about a possible Good Burger sequel, though the rumors have yet to be confirmed.