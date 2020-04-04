New ‘SNL’ Not on Tonight, Re-Airing RuPaul and Justin Bieber Episode Instead

Saturday Night Live is not new again tonight, but NBC will still try to liven up the mood by re-airing the Feb. 8 episode hosted by RuPaul’s Drag Race star RuPaul, with two performances from Justin Bieber. The episode will air in the show’s usual 11:30 p.m. ET slot on Saturday night. The show has been put on hold indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

NBC never announced who was scheduled to perform and host the April 4 episode. Last week, the network planned to air a show hosted by The Office star John Krasinski, with performances from “Don’t Start Now” singer Dua Lipa. Krasinski’s SNL debut was to be timed with the release of A Quiet Place Part II, which he wrote and directed. Paramount pulled the film from release, and have since rescheduled it for Sept. 4.

On March 16, as Hollywood began shutting down productions across the country, NBC reportedly delayed at least three SNL episodes. A few days earlier, NBCUniversal shutdown production on all NBCU shows, a decision that impacted more than 30 series. Several shows are now ending their seasons early, including the Chicago shows and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Although RuPaul’s episode was filmed just two months ago, it seems like it aired years ago. The cold open parodied the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination race, with Rachel Dratch, Jason Sudeikis and Larry David guest-starring to play Sen. Amy Klubuchar, former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders, respectively. Since it was the first episode filmed after a quick U.S. Senate trial acquitted President Donald Trump after he was impeached by the House of Representatives, “Weekend Update” included Cecily Strong’s Cathy Anne character commenting on the situation.

Bieber also performed his two latest singles, “Yummy” and “Intentions,” with Quavo stopping by for the second song. Bieber was promoting his fifth album, Changes, which was released on Feb. 14. The singer was forced to postpone the tour due to the pandemic.

“In light of the current public health crisis, and with the deepest concern for all those being affected, Justin Bieber will be postponing all currently scheduled 2020 dates for The Changes Tour,” Bieber’s team said in a statement to Billboard. “While Justin – along with his band, dancers and crew – has been hard at work preparing an amazing show, he has always put the health and well-being of his fans first and foremost. Justin is anxiously awaiting the opportunity to get back out on the road and perform in a space that is safe for everyone. He asks that his fans hold on to their tickets, as they will be honored as soon as the dates are rescheduled. Information on rescheduled dates will be forthcoming soon.”

