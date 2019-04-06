‘SNL’: Re-Watch ‘Game of Thrones’ Parody of Jon Snow Death With ‘Captain Marvel’ Star Brie Larson

Kit Harington is making his Saturday Night Live debut this weekend, but his Game of Thrones character Jon Snow has been on the show before.

Harington is hosting SNL for the first time this weekend with musical guest Sara Bareilles. Harington is promoting the upcoming final season of Game of Thrones, a show that SNL has picked on many times before. In preparation for Harington’s appearances, NBC is re-circulating one of the most beloved sketches about Jon Snow.

Game of Thrones left Jon Snow on what they hoped would be a cliffhanger at the end of Season 5 in 2015. The young Lord Commander of the Night’s Watch was stabbed to death by his sworn brothers. However, most fans felt confident that he would be revived by Melisandre, as he was the following year. In a 2016 sketch with host Brie Larson, SNL mocked how drawn out the predictable plot line was.

The sketch finds Jon Snow’s corpse lying on a table in Castle Black, just as it was on the show. Ser Davos (Taran Killam) slowly comes around to the idea that Melisandre (Kate McKinnon can bring him back to life. All the while, the scene is undercut by two women nearby (Larson and Cecily Strong) begging them to speed things up.

“Bring him back to life already,” Larson says.

“Yeah, we all know it’s going to happen, just do it!” Strong adds.

As the scene goes on, everyone is confused by how long it takes for Jon Snow to come back to life — even Snow himself. The body, played by Pete Davidson, repeatedly gasps back to life before his cue. Finally, Melisandre rushes through the magic with an “abra kadabra, you’re alive.” However, the viewers are still left frustrated when he asks to see what is happening in another notoriously boring plot line.

“I miss my family,” he says. “Take me to Bran, I want to see what Bran is up to.”

“No!” say Larson and Strong together.

The skit followed the opening of Game of Thrones Season 6, the first to go beyond the story told in George R.R. Martin’s books. Since then, there have been two full seasons of the show with another on the way, while Martin continues his work on The Winds of Winter.

Harington himself will undoubtedly star in more sketches about his unique role in Game of Thrones this weekend when he takes the SNL stage himself. Saturday Night Live airs every weekend at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.