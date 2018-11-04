‘SNL’ Playfully Shades Alec Baldwin Following His Arrest in Cold Open

Saturday Night Live had some fun at Alec Baldwin‘s expense during the cold open this week by making fun of the actor’s Friday morning arrest for allegedly punching a man over a parking spot.

At the end of a sketch poking fun at Fox News’ coverage of various topics, Laura Ingraham (played by Kate McKinnon) teased an “Update from disgraced former actor Alec Baldwin, seen here molesting a young boy scout.”

The photo was from a 1990s SNL sketch entitled “Canteen Boy” co-starring SNL alum, Adam Sandler. Baldwin played a creepy boy scout counselor who strips down and crosses a lot of boundaries with one of the boys in his troop, played by Sandler.

Baldwin was arrested Friday morning after reportedly getting into an altercation with a man in New York City over a parking spot. A witness told TMZ Baldwin yelled “f— off” during the altercation.

The actor was later taken to the New York City Police Department’s precinct in Greenwich Village.

Baldwin, 60, later tweeted a statement, vehemently denying that he punched anyone over a parking spot.

“Normally, I would not comment on something as egregiously misstated as today’s story. However, the assertion that I punched anyone over a parking spot is false. I wanted to go on the record stating as much,” Baldwin tweeted. “I realize that it has become a sport to tag people w as many negative charges and defaming allegations as possible for the purposes of clickbait entertainment.”

He continued, “Fortunately, no matter how reverberating the [echoes], it doesn’t make the statements true.”

Since Baldwin often plays President Donald Trump on SNL, Trump was asked for his feelings on the arrest Friday afternoon. “I wish him luck,” Trump said with a smile.

Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. was more direct, tweeting, “Is anyone shocked at this piece of garbage anymore? As if the phone calls to his daughter weren’t bad enough. He’s a lib so he gets chance after chance to be decent but always fails!”

Baldwin has only appeared on SNL once this season so far. He appeared in the Oct. 13 episode’s cold open, in which SNL parodied rapper Kanye West’s visit to the Oval Office. In the sketch, Baldwin’s Trump realized that West is a “black me.”

Last year, Baldwin won an Emmy for playing Trump on SNL and was nominated again this year. The actor has said he plans to play Trump as long as he can.

“Trump is insane. I think most people know, the guy — he is insane. We have a man who is president who is insane,” Baldwin said on James Andrew Miller’s Origins podcast. “You can’t go far enough with this idiot. You can’t go far enough. You can’t go far enough.”

New episodes of SNL air on NBC at 11:30 p.m. ET Saturdays.

