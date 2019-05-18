‘SNL’: Paul Rudd Accepts Mysterious Mission From Cast Member in Hilarious Promo

The Saturday Night Live Season 44 finale airs this weekend, and host Paul Rudd accepted an important mission to be on the show in a hilarious sketch released Wednesday.

In the sketch, Beck Bennett handed Rudd a manila folder after he gave the correct password – “capital P, lowercase assword.” Inside the envelope was his mission, should he chose to accept it: host another episode of Saturday Night Live.

“There’s no going back if you decide to take this on,” Bennett said.

Rudd then asked for a pen to check off “yes” on the paper, but Bennett forgot one. Thankfully, Heidi Gardner, who was sitting right behind them, had one.

After Rudd checked “yes,” Bennett tried to leave in a discreet manner, which was difficult when he tripped over Garnder.

“I thought you were already hosting?” she asked.

“Yeah, I am. Just humoring him,” Rudd said. “I think he needs this for some reason.”

Rudd asked why Garner was there at all, and she said it is where she goes to eat lunch privately. Rudd tried to start a conversation, but she left instead.

Rudd has a long history with Saturday Night Live, dating back to his first appearance as a host in 2008, when his musical guest was Beyonce. He also made cameos in a handful of episodes before hosting again in 2010 when Paul McCartney performed. He hosted again in 2013, with One Direction performing.

The I Love You, Man star’s appearance on the show is timed with his major role in Avengers: Endgame as Scott Lang/Ant-Man. He debuted in the role in 2015’s Anti-Man, and played the character again in last year’s Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Rudd’s next project is the Netflix series Living With Yourself, created by Timothy Greenberg (The Detour, The Daily Show) and co-starring Aisling Bea, Desmin Borges, Karen Pittman and Zoe Chao. Netflix has not announced a release date for the show, in which Rudd plays a man trying to be a better person by undergoing a new treatment. Every episode will be directed by Little Miss Sunshine duo Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris.

The musical performer for SNL’s season finale is DJ Khaled, who coincidentally appeared with former SNL star Andy Samberg in Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping. On Friday, he released his new album Father of Asahd, which includes the singles “Top Off,” “No Brainer” and “Higher.”

SNL airs at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo credit: NBC