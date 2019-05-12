‘SNL’ Parodies ‘Game of Thrones’ Starbucks Flub With Other Classic TV Shows

Saturday Night Live mocked Game of Thrones‘ Starbucks cup error this week in a skit titled “Wait a Second, That Shouldn’t Be There!”

Last weekend, fans were completely distracted by a paper Starbucks cup next to Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) on the feast table in Game of Thrones. The anachronism took over social media for a day or two, and SNL prepared a skit for commentary. In it, Kyle Mooney played the host of a TV special looking back on continuity errors in Turner Classic Movies.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The skit showed SNL cast members re-enacting scenes from beloved classic movies and TV shows, all of which took place in specific periods of history. As it went on, they showed increasingly glaring continuity errors, including a White Castle Burger and a Big Gulp in a scene from Roots.

“Did you notice the slurpee?” Mooney asked, laughing. “Somehow, the editor didn’t!”

After that, William Shakespeare ate Sun Chips in a scene from Shakespeare in Love, as Will undressed revealing that she was a woman, and that she had a Tasmanian Devil tattoo on her back. Shakespeare hurried to his desk to write about it, opening an anachronistic laptop.

The final scene was the most absurd. Taken from Downton Abbey, it showed one character wearing a disposable bib from a lobster restaurant, and then cut to another wearing New Year’s Eve novelty glasses that read “2017.” Finally, host Emma Thompson entered wearing Beats headphones, and then a hat with beer holsters on the side. A pizza delivery man appeared on set.

The whole skit was full of jokes about the strange world of Hollywood, including one punchline about Harvey Weinstein, who was accused of sexual harassment by dozens of women in the Me Too movement.

“You might ask, ‘How did they miss all those errors?’” Mooney said. “Well, keep in mind, everyone was distracted because just off camera, Harvey Weinstein was masturbating into a plant.”

This was one of two skits on SNL joking about Turner Classic Movies this week, the other being a scene where Emma Thompson and Kate McKinnon played two competitive actresses trying to adlib the last line of a scene. It was the only skit of the week commenting on Game of Thrones, which is a bit of a surprise. SNL has capitalized on the show’s final season so far, but this week it seems they took a step back.



Saturday Night Live airs every weekend at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Game of Thrones airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.