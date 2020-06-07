New 'SNL' Not on Tonight, NBC Re-Airing Chance the Rapper Episode Instead

With the show on its official summer break following three At Home episodes amid the coronavirus pandemic, NBC is obviously airing a new Saturday Night Live episode tonight, June 6. Instead, the network is re-airing its Oct. 26, 2019 episode, featuring rapper Chance The Rapper as host and performer.

The episode also featured hilarious surprise cameos from Jason Momoa, Fred Armisen and Darrell Hammond. The Chance The Rapper episode will air at 11:30 p.m. ET. NBC is also airing an edited version of its Nov. 12, 2017 episode hosted by Tiffany Haddish with musical guest, Taylor Swift at 10 p.m. ET.

Chance's episode kicked off with the "Trump Rally Cold Open," in which Alec Baldwin came back to play President Donald Trump during a rally in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Armisen popped in to play President Tayyip Erdoğan of Turkey, while Hammond reprised his President Bill Clinton impression.

One of the main highlights of the episode was the "Judge Barry" sketch, in which Chance played a TV judge whose schtick is that he decides cases as quickly as possible. Chance eventually broke character during the fast-paced sketch when Momoa played a live-in nurse accused of robbery by an old woman (Kate McKinnon). The sketch was ridiculous, including a part with Momoa taking off his jacket to reveal rings dangling from both nipples. Chance struggled to say "guilty" through his laughter.

Chance performed two songs from his debut studio album, The Big Day. Rapper Megan Thee Stallion joined him for his second song, "Handsome." While Chance's initial plan was to use the SNL appearance to launch The Big Tour, he canceled the tour in December to focus on his family and recording new music. The Chicago native previously postponed the tour after his second daughter was born early last year.

"Hey guys I've decided to cancel the Big Tour," Chance wrote on Instagram. "I know it sucks and its been a lot of back and forth with reschedules and rerouting, but it's for the best. I'm gonna take this time to be with family, make some new music and develop my best show to date. I'm deeply sorry to anyone with a ticket who has supported me this past decade by coming to a show and rocking out with me and I feel even worse for anyone who was planning on making this their first Chance concert." He later wrote, "I promise to come back much stronger and better in 2020 and hope to see some of you guys there. I truly love you and God bless."