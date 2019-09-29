‘SNL’: Maya Rudolph and Larry David Make Cameos in Democratic Debate Sketch

Former Saturday Night Live cast member Maya Rudolph and Curb Your Enthusiasm star Larry David made hilarious cameos in the Season 45 premiere Saturday night. The two stars appeared in a debate sketch parodying the 2020 Democratic Presidential primary race, with Rudolph playing California Senator Kamala Harris and David reprising his role as Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders. The sketch also featured host Woody Harrelson as Joe Biden.

While David’s performance as Sanders was expected after he played the senator before, Rudolph’s appearance was a surprise. She as even introduced last. Rudolph’s performance played off Harris’ history as a prosecutor and the questioning style put on display during Senate hearings.

“I’m also America’s cool aunt. A fun aunt. I call that a ‘funt,’” Rudolph said. “The kind of funt that will give you weed, but then arrest you for having weed. Can I win the presidency? I don’t know. Probably not. Can I successfully seduce a much younger man? You better funt’in believe it.”

In another moment, Rudolph as Harris called herself a “walking, talking TNT show.”

“Don’t you want four more years of me dressing down our enemies like this: You call that human rights, China? I call that human wrongs. Kamala, Sundays on TNT.”

Later, Harris turned to Biden.

“Mr. Vice President, I need to say something to you. That Corn Pop in your story, was me. That little Corn Pop was me. Corn Pop, Tuesdays at 10 on USA.”

Her closing statement was, “This funt would like to take this opportunity to speak directly to President Trump. Mr. Trump, no one is above the law. Above the Law, Tuesdays on NBC.”

Rudolph’s appearance was met with as much applause at home as she was in the studio audience.

New episodes of SNL air Saturdays on NBC at 11:30 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Will Heath/NBC