First-Time ‘SNL’ Host Liev Schreiber Is Possessed by a Ghost in New Promo

Saturday Night Live is doing a spooky promo a little late in the season this year, with host Liev Schreiber.

An ad for this week’s new episode of SNL features Schreiber playing jump rope with cast members Mikey Day and Leslie Jones. As they skip, both Day and Jones recite rhymes about their flourishing social lives.

“My name is Mikey, I’m a real cool guy,” Day said. “I have a lot of friends, but I’m a little bit shy!”

“My name is Leslie, and I like to have fun,” Jones said. “I have so many friends, and they’re all number one!”

Clad in black from head to toe, Schreiber took a more somber tone as he stood in the middle of the long jump rope.

“My name’s Liev, I’m this week’s host,” he said. “My best friend is a little boy ghost. I see him late at night, when I’m all alone. He says—”

Schreiber stopped mid-conversation as his eyes turn read and his head spun in circles on his neck. His voice came out in two tones as he said “—get out of the house, you vile cretin.”

The ad had fans pretty excited, judging by the response on Twitter. Fans were excited to see Schreiber try his hand at comedy after such a long run as a serious figure on Ray Donovan.

“This is way too funny. Definitely have to watch,” one person wrote.

“Happily terrified right now,” added another.

Many responded with vitriol, however, as some are still furious over Pete Davidson’s joke about Dan Crenshaw. Last week, Davidson mocked many candidates in the midterm election, specifically targeting their appearances in a segment he titled “First Impressions.”

Crenshaw, who was elected a congressman in Texas, wears an eye patch to cover a wound he sustained in Afghanistan. He is a veteran of the U.S. Navy SEALs, and Davidson joked that he looks “like a hitman in a porno movie.” While users on Twitter are still outraged over the joke, Crenshaw is not.

“I’m going to try to be part of the solution there, not part of the problem,” he said during an appearance on CNN this week. “And by that I mean, don’t attack someone’s core, don’t attack someone’s intent if you disagree with them.”

Crenshaw called on everyone to restore civility to their public discourse, including Davidson and President Donald Trump.

“Please don’t politicize your comedy in a way that is just mean-spirited,” he told CNN’s Alisyn Camerota on New Day. “And that’s what happened this weekend, but it happens a lot more than just that. I think the American people could use a break.”

Photo credit: NBC