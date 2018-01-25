Leslie Jones Does a Mean Will Ferrell in ‘SNL’ Promo

A new promo for the Jan. 27 episode of Saturday Night Live has been released and it sees SNL cast member Leslie Mann doing a mean impression of Will Ferrell.

It’s not just Ferrell that she does an impression of, though. Its many of thr characters he portrayed during his time on the show.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jones effortlessly re-enacts Ferrell’s half of the Roxbury guys, Harry Caray, President George W. Bush and Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek.

She also does original characters such as the Spartan cheerleader, the angry dad yelling at his kid to “get off the shed,” and the fictional Blue Oyster Cult musician Gene Frenkle.

Ferrel turns up at the end of the sketch, noticeably annoyed with Jones who is dressed up is his “More Cowbell” sketch makeup, complete with beard, and is hammering the a cowbell while dancing around him.

It’s a brilliantly hilarious promo that is only brought down by the fact that it is not longer and includes other Ferrell characters such as Robert Goulet and the dad at the dinner table yelling, “I drive a Dodge Stratus!”

While his irritation with Jones in the clip is clearly fictional, Ferrell shared a story back in 2017 about how he was irritated with pop music diva Mariah Carey in real life.

In an interview on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Will Ferrell claimed that Mariah Carey came to shoot a cameo for his movie The House and caused a “s— storm,” as reported by People.

Ferrell said that Carey showed up late to set, and had notes for the script. “One script note was like, ‘I don’t want to do the scene.’ Even though it was totally approved ahead of time,” the comedian said.

According to the interview, Carey’s cameo was to include her singing one of her own songs, but she ended up refusing.

When asked which song she was supposed to sing, Ferrell replied, “I can’t remember. [It was] hard with clearance and it became quite a kerfuffle. A.K.A. a s—storm.”

Ferrell also joked that her trailer demands included “stuffed lambs,” then he quipped, “For her…fans [who are referred to as Lambilys].”

Eventually, Ferrell says they just accepted that Carey’s cameo was never going to get shot. “At 11 p.m. there was a knock on my trailer door and they said, ‘You can go home.’ I got in my car and left everyone on set,” Ferrell confessed.