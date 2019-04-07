‘SNL’: Kit Harington Reunites With ‘Game of Thrones’ Co-Stars Emilia Clarke, John Bradley

Game of Thrones actor Kit Harington made his Saturday Night Live debut this week, just before the HBO series’ final season premieres next Sunday, and he reunited with some friendly faces during the opening monologue.

“Game of Thrones was obviously huge for me,” Harington said. “I’m really excited to see what’s next.”

A crowd member then interjects, saying he was a big fan but, “who wins Game of Thrones?”

Harington says he is not at liberty to discuss the ending, but the fan does not like that answer.

“At liberty? Bitch I didn’t come here for sketches,” he says.

Then Emilia Clarke popped up in the crowd, and she revealed how she is even confused about what happened at the end of the series.

“I forgot. It’s been so damn long since the last season,” Clarke said. “Plus, a lot of my scenes are talking to a dragon, which is just a tennis ball on a green pole. So, I have no idea what’s actually happening.”

Not long after that, fellow co-stars John Bradley and Rose Leslie (Harington’s wife) popped up in the crowd with similar questions.

“I was just wondering, do you know what happens to Samwell Tarly?” Bradley asked. “They only let me see two pages of the script. All my character says is ‘Ahh!’”

Harington asked Bradley what his script said right before that, to which Bradley replied “Dragon opens mouth.”

After a section with Pete Davidson dressed up as the Night King, Leslie was up. Harington cut her off before she could request spoilers, but she retorted with a more pressing question.

“What are we going to do for money now?” she asked. We didn’t save anything. And you kept saying “Oh, I’m ‘King of the North,’ we can order Uber Eats every night.”

Harington replied, “Honey, don’t worry. I’ll make my jewelry, and you have your little songs.”

“O.K. honey, I love you,” Leslie said, adding “Wait, one more question, how soon can you grow back that beard?”

Saturday Night Live airs weekly at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo Credit: NBC